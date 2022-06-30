“Software developers 30 percent cheaper than in Vietnam” – Japan becomes a low-wage country

„Softwareentwickler 30 Prozent billiger als in Vietnam“ – Japan wird zum Niedriglohnland Der Kursverfall des Yens lässt die Lohnkosten im Vergleich weiter sinken. Das macht das Land als Standort attraktiver – auch als Alternative zum kriselnden China.

The depreciation of the yen means that wage costs continue to fall in comparison. This makes the country more attractive as a location - also as an alternative to the troubled China.

Tokyo For a long time, Japan was considered a high-wage country, but decades of deflation and a recent drastic fall in the yen make the world's third-largest economy a favorable location for employers. "A Tokyo-based software engineer is now 30 percent cheaper than one in Vietnam, let alone Silicon Valley," calculates Jesper Koll, a Japan-based economist and director of online brokerage Monex Securities.

Over the year, the yen has fallen 18 percent against the US dollar and a good five percent against the euro. This means that costs in Japan continue to fall in comparison – coupled with competitive advantages such as stable framework conditions, good infrastructure and a highly qualified workforce.

Koll therefore expects a "wave of investments" aimed at Japan's service companies and workers after businessmen have been allowed to enter the country more freely since June. "The current yen weakness represents an important opportunity to bring Japan's service sector into the global economy".