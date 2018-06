a sit-in in the federal capital.

2016, six years after a law was passed criminalising organ transplantation for commercial purposes.

living on one kidney since 2002 and is on a mission to fight against illicit organ trade

It was just not enough to get my four sisters married off. The quicker option was to sell my kidney

The sale of human organs continues on the black market despite stringent laws Click to expand...

Mariam, 23,

“What is done is done. Now we want the state to help us get us out of the debt trap that we keep falling into, provide us with land, healthcare and education for our kids,”

A mother of eight

husband Ansar’s idea

Her work starts at 6am and ends whenever the begum says so

I earn 20 rupees a day

Her husband gets paid when the crop is ready and sold.

For anything they need, they keep borrowing from the landlord and the debt continues to mount.

both husband and wife are completely uneducated they are clueless as to what is written in account books.

AN ACT OF DESPERATION

Ansar had already sold his kidney back in 2007,

The couple is thinking of selling the kidney of their 11-year-old first-born.

“We must have an outstanding debt of anywhere between 300,000 rupees to 400,000 rupees,”

“When he sees his father so worried and when he sees there is nothing to eat at home, naturally he will offer,”

Both are aware it is a crime to sell kidneys but see no other way out.

not just relatives but also a living unrelated donor can donate organs, though under very stringent conditions.

“We will need to work with them, become their sympathisers instead of threatening them

“Once we gain their trust and gather information of the gang [organ traffickers], we carry out the operation against the traders.

Hardly anyone escapes poverty by selling kidneys. In fact, those exploiting them get richer.

charge between seven million to 12 million rupees from foreigners and up to two million rupees from Pakistanis for the package

They are also the ones who can afford a good lawyer who will find lacunae in the law for the client so he can get them freed from behind the bars.”

A THRIVING TRADE AND EXPANDING NETWORK

“HOTA itself is a powerless authority,”

held for up to four months and were to be operated upon without their will.

having bought a kidney from Pakistan,

owned by two officers of the provincial health department,

Last week, Mayo busted a gang in Lahore that was taking both recipients and donors to India and China for transplant purposes.

activity was being carried out in collusion with doctors on both sides of the border.

THE DECEASED DONOR PROGRAMME

the deceased donor programme or using organs of people who have died.

Muslim countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and now Jordan, Egypt and even Malaysia, are promoting cadaver donations.

In Pakistan,

stony silence

last 20 years or since 1998, families of only five deceased people have come forward and donated organs — a “pathetic” score to be shared at international conferences,

Pakistan has successfully shed its label of being the foremost kidney bazaar, internationally, but the trade will not stop till the deceased donor programme finds traction,

ethical

the Chief Justice of Pakistan, who announced the donation of all his organs posthumously.

make them understand the programme.

the government needs to create world class intensive care units in government hospitals so that organ harvesting can take place. “We need trained transplant coordinators and doctors to declare brain death,”

“At least in the Punjab and Sindh provinces,”

hot pursuit of gangs trafficking organs since 2008 and is behind many of the raids mentioned earlier

we have managed to set up a permanent surveillance. But these are smart criminals and [they] keep shifting from one city to another, and now [have] even expanded their network abroad,

wo doctors were arrested in Lahore, red-handed, illegally transplanting kidneys into two Omani nationals having paid 7,000 dollars each for the operation

the transplant law can become more effective if it comes into the fold of the Pakistan Penal Code and made into a cognisable offence.

information at the eleventh hour

but our hands are tied,

Punjab provided intelligence to the KP administration to nab them.

the transplant law is not applicable

50 million rupees

licence of the doctor should stand cancelled and his/her property confiscated.

the facility where the doctor performs (either a house or a private hospital) should be sealed and confiscated by the government.

to stop foreigners from “shopping” for organs by placing visa restrictions on those seeking to visit Pakistan for healthcare purposes.

“Over the years, many influential people have promised us all that we are demanding today; even the media has done stories but nothing seems to make a difference

When countered that they may not be allowed to hold a sit-in, Iqbal replies, “What do we have to lose?”

professes taking the drastic step of self-immolation if his union fails to get their protest registered.