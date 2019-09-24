/ Register

Socially retarded and delusional Chinese guy thinks Mongolian girl likes him

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by tower9, Sep 24, 2019 at 1:38 AM.

  Sep 24, 2019 at 1:38 AM
    This is the main reason why China is so awful with gaining soft power, with communicating it's story to the outside world, so awful in gaining the trust of other countries and peoples. China is peak social autism and retardation. It is the perfect example of a country with super high technical IQ and super low (probably lowest in the world) SOCIAL IQ. China is RETARD TIER when it comes to social IQ which is why the entire world hates Chinese tourists and interacting with Chinese visitors.



    In this video, we can see this Chinese vlogger who is in Ulaanbaator, making the delusional claim that Mongolian girls love Chinese men. Here are some typical traits of many men from China that demonstrate their level of social retardation, lack of situational awareness, lack of ability to communicate and understand people from other cultures:

    1. He goes out on a "date?" with this Mongolian girl (Not sure why this girl went out with him, he probably lied and didn't reveal that he is Chinese, she probably thought he was Korean) but doesn't communicate with the girl the whole time because his English is shit and non-existent (maybe it's a good thing because he's obnoxious anyways), talks loudly in Chinese into his phone the entire time to his vlogging audience, while the girl is completely ignored.

    2. Mongolians hate China. It is one of the most hostile countries towards China on earth. However, this idiot walks around in public at night SPEAKING LOUDLY in Chinese into his phone, putting himself and the girl in danger. Complete lack of situational awareness.

    3. During the date the only topic he wants to talk about is her feelings towards China. He doesn't flirt with her. Doesn't compliment here. Doesn't make her laugh. Doesn't make her feel comfortable. Doesn't talk about any Mongolian culture nor shows any interest in Mongolian culture. He only feeds her some shitty chili snacks and says it is from China. He asks her how she feels about China, she says she doesn't like China, which is utterly predictable because most Mongolians hate China. She refuses to discuss the topic further and then this guy has the audacity to tell the audience that she said she doesn't like China, but likes the Chinese people. And then titles his video "Mongolian girls love Chinese men" even though she clearly said she dislikes China.

    Like most men in China, they have absolutely ZERO skills in picking up women, ESPECIALLY foreign women. They are obsessed with a US Vs Them mentality, instead of just treating the foreigner like a normal person, they have to keep accentuating their ethnicity and nationality, and their own, thus reinforcing a sense of alienation from the other person, absolute inability in building common ground. Other races of guys would probably just focus on picking up the girl and getting laid, instead of annoying her with talks about politics.

    4. She is laughing half the time, probably because it is extremely awkward and this guy has no clue as to how awkward he is making the situation. At the end of the date, she is clearly very annoyed with him and walks many paces ahead and it is quite evident she just can't wait to get the **** away from this creep.

    So in the end, let's see what this retarded Chinese guy accomplish with his social retardation, ethnocentricity and absolutely lack of situational awareness, traits that are super commonplace with people from China (which is why they are disliked all over the world even though they are generally harmless).

    Even though he feels that this girl is beautiful (she's not my type, I prefer White/Latin/Black chicks with big tits and asses and long legs), he displays absolutely no ability in charming her, in making her like him, in making her feel good about herself, to communicate with her instead of just yelling into his smartphone in a language she can't understand, so all he accomplishes instead is just creeping her out with his constant and incessant attempts to force her to say she likes China even though she evidently hates China like most Mongolians, something this idiot should be aware of but he's probably too socially stunted to be cognizant of.

    He has accomplished:

    1. Making the girl very annoyed and disgusted with him

    2. Reinforcing her dislike of Chinese people and China in general

    3. Reinforcing the stereotype that Chinese people are sneaky liars by lying about the content of the video and making up the lie that Mongolian girls actually like Chinese guys when in fact they hate them

    4. Doesn't get laid. His penis is dry at the end of the night because of his absolutely horrible social skills and inability to pick up or charm women or anybody, which is very typical for men from China, most can't get laid to save their lives.

    This is the perfect example of why China has zero soft power. Not only is the government and media apparatus incompetent, but the people are socially retarded and socially incompetent as well.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 1:54 AM
    Interesting,,

    Self criticism can be difficult but it's the only way to really improve

    Maybe this dude just doesn't have any game
     
