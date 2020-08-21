Social Media: Regulation Challenges for Pakistan

GlobalVillageSpace
With the advent of the digital age and a technological revolution that has accompanied it, the space enjoyed by traditional media for the flow of information is increasingly being replaced by social media. This brings with it immense challenges for countries where policy frameworks and bureaucratic structures have been designed solely to regulate and manage the flow of information emanating from traditional media outlets.
For developing countries such as Pakistan, with lack of economic and administrative resources and weak bureaucratic institutions, where even regulation of traditional media has been difficult, the fast-paced invasion of social media in terms of information dissemination is proving to be an overwhelming challenge.
This places Pakistani regulators, policymakers as well as state institutions in a tough spot, with a minimal number of options to protect the digital rights of the people of Pakistan, regulate the use of social media in order to provide a healthy, business-friendly, and cybercrime free environment and prevent targeted disinformation campaigns emanating from foreign social media users, organization and governments, all at the same time.
Events of the last few weeks have established without a doubt that, social media space in Pakistan has been facing a consistent onslaught of misinformation and disinformation, not only emanating from India but also from Indian sponsored as well as Indian linked individuals, groups, organizations and governments in Asia, the Middle East, North America and Europe. Indian media has been identified by media organizations around the world as an active collaborator in these unprofessional, unethical and borderline illegal campaigns.
With the advent of the digital age and a technological revolution that has accompanied it, the space enjoyed by traditional media for the flow of information is increasingly being replaced by social media. This brings with it immense challenges for countries where policy frameworks and bureaucratic structures have been designed solely to regulate and manage the flow of information emanating from traditional media outlets.
For developing countries such as Pakistan, with lack of economic and administrative resources and weak bureaucratic institutions, where even regulation of traditional media has been difficult, the fast-paced invasion of social media in terms of information dissemination is proving to be an overwhelming challenge.
This places Pakistani regulators, policymakers as well as state institutions in a tough spot, with a minimal number of options to protect the digital rights of the people of Pakistan, regulate the use of social media in order to provide a healthy, business-friendly, and cybercrime free environment and prevent targeted disinformation campaigns emanating from foreign social media users, organization and governments, all at the same time.
Events of the last few weeks have established without a doubt that, social media space in Pakistan has been facing a consistent onslaught of misinformation and disinformation, not only emanating from India but also from Indian sponsored as well as Indian linked individuals, groups, organizations and governments in Asia, the Middle East, North America and Europe. Indian media has been identified by media organizations around the world as an active collaborator in these unprofessional, unethical and borderline illegal campaigns.
