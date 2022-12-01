FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Adnan Malik also highlighted the powerful parallels of sending a strong woman to meet a govt that denies women rights.
The Taliban government in Afghanistan is notorious for its treatment of women and its denial of women’s rights. Which is why the arrival of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar for talks with the government proved to be such a power move. Netizens cannot help but root for Khar, deeming it a boss move to have a woman represent Pakistan, especially before a government like this.
On Tuesday, Khar concluded her one-day trip to Kabul where she held wide-ranging talks with Afghan Taliban leadership on security issues and economic cooperation. Leading a high-level delegation, she is the first minister to travel to the Afghan capital since the government of PM Shehbaz Sharif took over in April.
Calling it a “flex”, netizens rained down praises for the “strong woman”.
Social media is lauding the power move that was Hina Rabbani Khar’s Afghanistan visit
