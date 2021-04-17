khansaheeb
Social media congratulates first Pakistani mountaineers to summit Nepal's Annuparna
PUBLISHED ABOUT 22 HOURS AGO
IMAGES STAFF
DESK REPORT
Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi became the first people from Pakistan to summit world's 10th highest peak.
Illustration: Insiya Abidi
Two Pakistan mountaineers did on Friday what no Pakistani has done before — they scaled Nepal's Annapurna Mountain, one of the world's 14 8,000+ metre peaks, and the 10th tallest mountain.
Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi announced their feat yesterday through Kamran On Bike, the man who bikes to Pakistan's mountains and brings back heart-touching stories, and stunning photographs. Kamran, who is not a professional climber himself, accompanied the climbers on this expedition as a photographer.
Kamran had been sharing periodic updates about the excursion on his social media for the past month. He accompanied the men as they went shopping for gear, checked into hotels, left for the hike and reached the base camp.
He's a great storyteller. Here's his post from when the team reached the basecamp.
As the news of their achievement broke on social media, congratulations began pouring in. Among the first was the Pakistani Embassy in Nepal.
Pakistanis at home were also quick to recognise their fellow countrymen's accomplishment.
Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Sports and Culture Raja Nasir Ali Khan also sent over his congratulations, noting the rare feat is a matter of pride for all of Gilgit-Baltistan.
The legendary Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who lost his life on the K2 earlier this year, is to be remembered on this historic day as well. Khan had dedicated his effort to him, having shared this dream with Sadpara, whom he summited three 8,000+ metre peaks with. He's on a mission to summit all 14 peaks.
