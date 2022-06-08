Social media as a tool to manipulate public perception

(If you can't see the protected account's tweet, you can follow the account. twitter.com/exsaddam)

I had to open a new thread to bring this statistic to your attention because other threads were closed. Moderators can add this post to one of the closed threads if they wish.Here I have tried to explain what kind of PSYOP work over the numerous anonymous and agency work products that have been shared here and how these manipulation machine works on bidireactional. But the soulmates (of action agents in Turkish social media) tried to convince you that this is a real portrait of Turkish people. In doing so, they did not hesitate to attack the cultural values and history of the Turkish people in the same way.Here is an excerpt from the Cyber Security department's report on the subject:- 23% of 12 million 479 thousand Twitter accounts in Turkey are bot accounts managed by computers. Most of these bot accounts are from abroad.- 52% of the tweets about the 10 hashtags studies on social media in May are bot accounts.These figures are the evidence of an operation that was done from social media in a country.One of the 4 tweets posted in Turkiye is by bots, and 2 by anonymous accounts. (This rate is much higher in the anti-Pakistan campaign, which we have discussed under different headings here.)In other words, 3 out of 4 news you see on the twitter are probably perception works and lies.The current government still keeps the social media law in parliament. It means they're happy with the situation! (sarcasm)***Anyway, PDF's action agents can ignore this post and continue to their work!