Social Media as a Tool of 5th Generation Warfare

He was not a president but a dictator (got this information from a Tunisian who has to escape to France to avoid being arrested and tortured). Ben Ali was suppressing anyone speaking against him. This is what is happening in Pakistan. He had secret police in civil clothes watching everyone.. he was supported by many westerns countries… same as what is happening today regarding blatant violations of democracy rules, humans rights etc in Pakistan !Same with what happened in Egypt with Mubarak, Morsi and Sissi… same whit lu what what happened with Recep Tayyep Erdogan in Turkey… Thanks to Allah plan failed .Western countries do not want Pakistan going toward economic, industrial, scientific development, education etc.. they want us to stay in the shit we are since 75 years…