Social media activist behind damaging national security breach captured!

The government has captured yet another social media activist in its indiscriminate crackdown against those breaching national security. Up till now, almost 200 have been taken into custody.



We reached out to one of them, Ali Kakakhel, who has been accused of maligning the glory of his Highness, the Ameer-ul-Momineen, Khalifa Sadiq bin Ameen’s family. He had recently been taken into custody by the Federal Thought Investigation agency (FTIA). Below is an account of his experiences.



“I was woken by a loud banging on the door. “FTIA! Open the door!” a stern voice commanded from outside my apartment. I jolted out of bed, the clock read almost 2 am. Hurrying to the door, I forgot I was only dressed in a shalwar and banyan. Grogginess coupled with the incessant banging had momentarily handicapped my rational mind and I yanked the door open without a second thought.



“Yes, can I help you?” I asked, still disoriented.



Before me stood a towering man dressed in black. His belly protruding over his belt and his handlebar mustache, oiled curly, gleaming in the dim fluorescent light of the hallway.



“Are you Kakakhel?” he demanded, his voice dripping with contempt.



“Yes, who are you?” I mustered.



Without another word he grabbed my arm in a vice-like grip and started dragging me to the stairs.



“I am Head Mutawa Qasim ibn Waqas from the FTIA, you have been summoned to Dharnabad for questioning over the illegal use of social media”



Upon hearing his words my body went numb. Facebook posts and tweets from the past six months flashed across my mind. It was all too much to process. I tried to protest but my tongue had gone limp.



As we emerged from the building a jeep pulled up in front of us. Emblazoned on its side was the royal family portrait, signifying it as an official vehicle. The driver got out and grabbed me. He pulled my unresisting arms by the wrist and held them steady. “Don’t move” growled Qasim the Mutawa.



He walked to the jeep and extracted from the glove compartment a small black box. With almost reverential care, he took the lid off and took out what appeared to by a small silver ornament.



The Mutawa drew closer. “Show me your thumbs” he barked.



