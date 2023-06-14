What's new

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

493056_1838796_updates.jpg

  • Charges under which Raja was arrested are as of yet unclear.
  • Social media activist faces terrorism cases in Pakistan.
  • London police have not yet released statement on matter.
LONDON: Social media activist and YouTuber Adil Raja was arrested by British authorities; however, it is unclear on what grounds the arrest was made, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Cases under anti-terrorism provisions are registered in Pakistan against Raja — a vocal proponent of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The government had earlier filed various complaints against Raja in the UK.

The latest of these was regarding the riots of May 9, which were sparked after the PTI chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court under a £190 million settlement case.

Raja and other activists raised hateful and anti-state sentiments via social media, the Pakistani government complained to UK authorities.

The complaint added that the vocal PTI worker had tried to destabilise the country by spreading fake news.

The London police have not yet released a statement on the matter.

In conversation with Geo News, Raja's lawyer Mehtab Aziz said he has been unable to contact his client for the last 24 hours.

"According to British law, the police give [lawyers] access to the person arrested," he said, adding that he was awaiting a call from the police.
