Social Injustices - Uncomfortable Realities - How To Rid Pakistan Of These

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
I don't know if this thread violates any forum rules, but if it does, MODs can delete this thread.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Though staring this thread based on this one news.
But titled it in such a way that it could possibly be a thread on Pakistani society's bitter realities that we want to look away from.
They say, "The first step in solving any problem is recognizing there is one.”
Looking away or brushing under the carpet will leave the problem unnoticed and unaddressed.
In turn society will continue to suffer from those diseases.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If content is sensitive, don't forget to use "spoiler tag" with appropriate warning:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Apr 22, 2022
مظفرگڑھ کھیت میں بکریاں چرانے پر حافظ قرآن بچے کو پھانسی دے کر قتل
I don't know if this thread violates any forum rules, but if it does, MODs can delete this thread.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Though staring this thread based on this one news.
But titled it in such a way that it could possibly be a thread on Pakistani society's bitter realities that we want to look away from.
They say, "The first step in solving any problem is recognizing there is one.”
Looking away or brushing under the carpet will leave the problem unnoticed and unaddressed.
In turn society will continue to suffer from those diseases.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If content is sensitive, don't forget to use "spoiler tag" with appropriate warning:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Apr 22, 2022
مظفرگڑھ کھیت میں بکریاں چرانے پر حافظ قرآن بچے کو پھانسی دے کر قتل
Last edited: