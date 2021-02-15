What's new

Social Engineering in TV Commercials

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Anatomy of a conspiracy: With COVID, China took leading role
Replies
0
Views
332
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
18K
Oldman1
O
Zibago
China boosts soft power in Pakistan via film and social media
Replies
0
Views
349
Zibago
Zibago
striver44
How Culture Gives the US an Innovation Edge Over China
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
mazeto
M
truthfollower
How Harry Reid, a Terrorist Interrogator and the Singer From Blink-182 Took UFOs Mainstream
Replies
0
Views
342
truthfollower
truthfollower

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom