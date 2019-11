In Pakistan, whenever something bad happens to Europe or west by a thing that reaches there from outside, media goes nuts. But what about the things which belong to Europe and are affecting our society. Like current case of Pornography in Pakistan.Similarly, govt organizations in Pakistan act as predators, not as guardians. I mean, you can not depute a person on every personnel for vigilance. Directors use their assistants as hunting dogs. These people run rackets, and soul purpose of such rings is to collect money, even if they have to sell or compromise Pakistan's sovereignty(India has this issue on a bigger scale).Pakistan needs a total social reforms, and we need a total harmony between govt and private sectors on this. Tablighi jamat can play a vital role in this. Here I will suggest capital punishments for some crimes :Everyone has children, and if such monsters are free then what might be the future of many unfortunate children of Pakistan.Please see the video below. As this thread is directed on Pakistan only, so please don't mind(the video is in Urdu).