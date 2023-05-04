SOB bajwa was 100% rigth about the army's pathetic condition

@Signalian
@PanzerKiel
She's the reason why he is, in the first place, if only she had been on BC, we would not have to see these days but alas!.Why blaming Bajwa's mother, she may be innocent.
The joke is that the PA doesn't need to protect Pakistan against India.
@Signalian
@PanzerKiel
Sir, ab to aap log, rona dhona chor dn. Pak Army ne 2021 ceasefire ke baad se se India ko to kuch nhi kha. Aur 2022 se onwards, Pakistan ko hi conquer karne me lge hn.The joke is that the PA doesn't need to protect Pakistan against India.
It simply has to stop attacking India.
I doubt that PA will ever attack India, in fact it is India that is smelling the blood here and may even make a move.It simply has to stop attacking India.
Frankly, nobody, not a single person, in India believes that the Pakistan Army, directed by ISI, does not continue to maintain a clandestine campaign against India.Sir, ab to aap log, rona dhona chor dn. Pak Army ne 2021 ceasefire ke baad se se India ko to kuch nhi kha. Aur 2022 se onwards, Pakistan ko hi conquer karne me lge hn.
Agar Pakistani civilians ke saath empathize nhi kar skte to kam az kam acknowledge to kren. Abhi tak ISI ki saajish chal rhi he India me. Actual karwaai to idhar daal rhi he ISI.
O bhai who is attaching india, 2 years have heard about any major cease fire violation by the army of cucks, no right, And second thing Mr joe we pakistani's and indians can never get along, there will be only one survivor in the region either you guys or us currently it looks like you guys, but if those cucks really started doing what they should be doing your in trouble, to me the situation looks like the battle of moscow, even if we overcome this current situation and turn the tables around, we still have long journey ahead to become one unified nation, which we don't have any time for, i really hope we do survive this current clusterfuck and make a strong, resilent and unified nation and f u pagans but reality says otherwise.The joke is that the PA doesn't need to protect Pakistan against India.
It simply has to stop attacking India.
There is NO appetite in India for any act of aggression.I doubt that PA will ever attack India, in fact it is India that is smelling the blood here and may even make a move.
I can confidently refute that, from direct, and ongoing, personal experience.Mr joe we pakistani's and indians can never get along,
O bhai who is attaching india, 2 years have heard about any major cease fire violation by the army of cucks, no right, And second thing Mr joe we pakistani's and indians can never get along, there will be only one survivor in the region either you guys or currently it looks like you guys, but if those cucks really started doing what they should be doing your in trouble, to me the situation looks like the battle of moscow, even if we overcome this current situation and turn the tables around, we still have long journey ahead to become one unified nation, which we don't have any time for, i really hope we do survive this current clusterfuck and make a strong, resilent and unified and f u pagans but reality says otherwise.