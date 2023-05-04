What's new

SOB bajwa was 100% rigth about the army's pathetic condition

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

The bad condition is because of him, and not inspite of him.

Ulta Chor kotawal ko dantay.

And 'cause of black sheeps, and bad apples like him, some others top ranks. Simply remove them, sideline them, get them removed from the top slots and the situation in the Army will improve, the trust deficit between the Awam and Army will subside...
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

villageidiot

villageidiot

Joe Shearer said:
The joke is that the PA doesn't need to protect Pakistan against India.

It simply has to stop attacking India.
Sir, ab to aap log, rona dhona chor dn. Pak Army ne 2021 ceasefire ke baad se se India ko to kuch nhi kha. Aur 2022 se onwards, Pakistan ko hi conquer karne me lge hn.

Agar Pakistani civilians ke saath empathize nhi kar skte to kam az kam acknowledge to kren. Abhi tak ISI ki saajish chal rhi he India me. Actual karwaai to idhar daal rhi he ISI.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

villageidiot said:
Sir, ab to aap log, rona dhona chor dn. Pak Army ne 2021 ceasefire ke baad se se India ko to kuch nhi kha. Aur 2022 se onwards, Pakistan ko hi conquer karne me lge hn.

Agar Pakistani civilians ke saath empathize nhi kar skte to kam az kam acknowledge to kren. Abhi tak ISI ki saajish chal rhi he India me. Actual karwaai to idhar daal rhi he ISI.
Frankly, nobody, not a single person, in India believes that the Pakistan Army, directed by ISI, does not continue to maintain a clandestine campaign against India.

It is their past that leads to this unshakable suspicion.

In every case but one, there has been clandestine activity in order to achieve explicit national goals. There is no mystery, no concealment of these objectives and goals.

While many - most - liberals stand aloof from the right-wing political sections, and do not actively wish for isolation from Pakistan, they also mostly would rather stay away until there is genuine change in attitudes.

For me, I deeply regret the agonising trouble that your country is going through. That does not stop me from asking why, even at this difficult moment, your establishment does not stop badgering the neighbouring country, why, even today, a policy of restraint and abstention from force in the first instance, is rewarded with such venom.
 
F

Falcon34

Joe Shearer said:
The joke is that the PA doesn't need to protect Pakistan against India.

It simply has to stop attacking India.
O bhai who is attaching india, 2 years have heard about any major cease fire violation by the army of cucks, no right, And second thing Mr joe we pakistani's and indians can never get along, there will be only one survivor in the region either you guys or us currently it looks like you guys, but if those cucks really started doing what they should be doing your in trouble, to me the situation looks like the battle of moscow, even if we overcome this current situation and turn the tables around, we still have long journey ahead to become one unified nation, which we don't have any time for, i really hope we do survive this current clusterfuck and make a strong, resilent and unified nation and f u pagans but reality says otherwise.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

IceCold said:
I doubt that PA will ever attack India, in fact it is India that is smelling the blood here and may even make a move.
There is NO appetite in India for any act of aggression.

If you have an open mind, I can explain why, in the simplest possible terms.

Falcon34 said:
Mr joe we pakistani's and indians can never get along,
I can confidently refute that, from direct, and ongoing, personal experience.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

The Pakistan and Indian army at the core ideology is similar, the difference is minuscule. Both are raised by the British Raj, both are subservient to the west, follows the British old decadent system and SOP's the hierarchy order looks dismal, bootlickers of the west.

And India and Pakistan Army doesn't want any war between them, this will decimate and tank the power of the Army top brass, corps cmdrs, will destroy the military Inc. in Pak, the south bloc, deep state in India.

The saber-rattling will continue to fool the public and get the electorates, in India specially, and get sympathy factor in Pakistan, the higher defence budget and all the perks and privileges and the subsidies.

The strategic compulsion is always localized in Pakistan, was never outbound. And there are hotline contacts between the two, on nukes, missile sites and not to attack each another.

Why would they attack and destroy the source of all the perks, the extravagance and abundance.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Falcon34 said:
O bhai who is attaching india, 2 years have heard about any major cease fire violation by the army of cucks, no right, And second thing Mr joe we pakistani's and indians can never get along, there will be only one survivor in the region either you guys or currently it looks like you guys, but if those cucks really started doing what they should be doing your in trouble, to me the situation looks like the battle of moscow, even if we overcome this current situation and turn the tables around, we still have long journey ahead to become one unified nation, which we don't have any time for, i really hope we do survive this current clusterfuck and make a strong, resilent and unified and f u pagans but reality says otherwise.
:-)

This is the most unusual explanation of neutral or passive feelings due to incapacity, and an implicit threat to change for the worse if conditions begin to favour you, that I have read for a long, long time.
 

