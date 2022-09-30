Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US​

Not a good long term plan, because U.S. exporting all it's gas to the E.U. will still have the U.S. having more expensive gas than other places.





They should obviously invest in Qatari or Russian or Iranian manufacturing instead for any manufacturing that requires natural gas.





I'm not sure that people understand just how expensive natural gas will become in the U.S. once they actually build the LNG export capacity to feed the E.U.