Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US

Feb 24, 2021
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US​

Carla Mozée
Sep 21, 2022, 9:42 AM

An employee of Arcelor Mittal walks down stairs at a worksite in France.
An employee of Arcelor Mittal works at the Dunkirk site in northern France, on February 11,. FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images
  • European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes.
  • Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during 2022.
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US

European makers of steel, fertilizer, and other products are shifting work to the US, the WSJ reported. European gas prices surged 400% in 2022.
Feb 24, 2021
Natural gas prices rise, inflation, manufacturing leave. It can be expected that more right-wing parties will come to power in Europe. Will the European Union be dissolved as a result?
 
Not a good long term plan, because U.S. exporting all it's gas to the E.U. will still have the U.S. having more expensive gas than other places.


They should obviously invest in Qatari or Russian or Iranian manufacturing instead for any manufacturing that requires natural gas.


I'm not sure that people understand just how expensive natural gas will become in the U.S. once they actually build the LNG export capacity to feed the E.U.
 

