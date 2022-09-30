Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US​

Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the USCarla Mozée
Sep 21, 2022, 9:42 AM
- European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes.
- Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during 2022.
