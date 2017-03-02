Soan Dam is the Need of Pakistan - Now or Never

Project Reserch - Eng. Inaam ur Rehman

قوم آگاہ رہے، سواں ڈیم کی موجودگی میں بھارت سندھ طاس کے معاملے میں پاکستان کا کچھ نہیں بگاڑ سکتا۔ بھارت کو پانی روکنے کے لئے سٹوریج کی ضرورت ہے جسے بنانے میں کئی سال لگیں گے، جبکہ اسی دوران پاک فوج جنگی بنیادوں پر سواں ڈیم تعمیر کر کے بھارت کے مکروہ عزائم کو باآسانی غرق کر سکتی ہے

Soan Dam project overview

Water's economic value in this project is dozens time more than hydel power, but there is a lot of hydel potential too, in fact more than existing hydel capacity of WAPDA.



Summer Water will be transferred using combination of Tunnels and fast channel like Ghazi Barotha Canal.

similar power channel at exit can tap more hydroelectricity than Kalabagh dam.

Soan reservoir will keep Tarbela near dead level during summer, and will collect water as it arrives. Soan lake can store up to 6 times more water than Tarbela, Kalabagh or Diamer Basha dam. This will keep Tarbela ever-ready for floods, and eliminate chances of co-inciding floods in Peshawar valley.