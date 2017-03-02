What's new

Soan Dam is the Need of Pakistan - Now or Never

shahbaz baig

shahbaz baig

Aug 6, 2013
Project Reserch - Eng. Inaam ur Rehman
Twitter - https://twitter.com/inamre?lang=en
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Soan-Dam-of-Pakistan-161835740526776/
Blog - http://inamre.blogspot.com/2013/04/soan-dam-project-overview.html
قوم آگاہ رہے، سواں ڈیم کی موجودگی میں بھارت سندھ طاس کے معاملے میں پاکستان کا کچھ نہیں بگاڑ سکتا۔ بھارت کو پانی روکنے کے لئے سٹوریج کی ضرورت ہے جسے بنانے میں کئی سال لگیں گے، جبکہ اسی دوران پاک فوج جنگی بنیادوں پر سواں ڈیم تعمیر کر کے بھارت کے مکروہ عزائم کو باآسانی غرق کر سکتی ہے
Soan Dam project overview
Soan reservoir will keep Tarbela near dead level during summer, and will collect water as it arrives. Soan lake can store up to 6 times more water than Tarbela, Kalabagh or Diamer Basha dam. This will keep Tarbela ever-ready for floods, and eliminate chances of co-inciding floods in Peshawar valley.

schemetic.jpg


Water's economic value in this project is dozens time more than hydel power, but there is a lot of hydel potential too, in fact more than existing hydel capacity of WAPDA.

Summer Water will be transferred using combination of Tunnels and fast channel like Ghazi Barotha Canal.
similar power channel at exit can tap more hydroelectricity than Kalabagh dam.

Soan Dam: Bright Future of Pakistan

SoanDam1.jpg


 
shahbaz baig

shahbaz baig

Aug 6, 2013
Zaki said:
How much water reservoir, cost, mw, number of people effected, feasibility etc?
Only Eng. Inaam Ur Rehmaan can tell this. i have also posted his facebook, twitter and blog links above in this thread. i twitted him on twitter to come here and elaborate.
he mentioned in his twitter account
"38 MAF, 5240 MW Soan Dam Project worth economy up to $90+ Billion per year"
 
iNamr

iNamr

Mar 3, 2017
Soan Project was compiled in 2010. PPP and PMLN govts have simply wasted last six years due to no interest in real issues. site feasibility has been done but needs a refresh for design changes. any questions are welcome
 
shahbaz baig

shahbaz baig

Aug 6, 2013
Zaki said:
How much water reservoir, cost, mw, number of people effected, feasibility etc?
iNamr said:
Soan Project was compiled in 2010. PPP and PMLN govts have simply wasted last six years due to no interest in real issues. site feasibility has been done but needs a refresh for design changes. any questions are welcome
@iNamr can you please elaborate the answer of those question which was asked by Moderator Zaki ?
How much water reservoir, cost, mw, number of people effected, feasibility etc?
 
iNamr

iNamr

Mar 3, 2017
Storage capacity is upto 38.4 MAF, which is 600% more than Kalabagh, Basha or Tarbela.
Cost estimate in 1967 was $250 million for the old design. 2002 study estimated near 1 billion. in 2017, it will cost around 8 Billion including the enhancements, Hydel output is 5240 MW with no seasonal fluctuations . remember Tarbela drops to 600-700 MW in winter.
People will effect as the lake has double the area of Tarbela. but it happens with every other project. 250 villages will need to relocate. no city among them though.
It is sad to see that Malik Riaz has been gulping up the land around the lake site. his people know about the project for over six years now. Bahria town is also building in some areas that will inundate in future.
 
X

xyxmt

Apr 27, 2012
My native village is only at a walking distance from Soan river on one side, and soon valley on the other side. We used to go there in summer vacation in school days and take pictures in Soon Valley and tell our friends we went to Kaghan, it is just that beautiful. Can anyone tell me what is the exact location of this dam is, my feeling is it is where Soan river meets Soon Valley which is about a mile deep and may hold a lot of water...my land will become just too valuable :)
 
iNamr

iNamr

Mar 3, 2017
dam wall is at the location of Dhok Pathan bridge, between Dhullian and Kot Sarang.
lake will extend from bridge to Bahria Sector B. any land below 405 MASL will become lake, and between 405 to 415 will be "good for farming only". 415 and above won't be effected
 
Kabira

Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
iNamr said:
Storage capacity is upto 38.4 MAF, which is 600% more than Kalabagh, Basha or Tarbela.
Cost estimate in 1967 was $250 million for the old design. 2002 study estimated near 1 billion. in 2017, it will cost around 8 Billion including the enhancements, Hydel output is 5240 MW with no seasonal fluctuations . remember Tarbela drops to 600-700 MW in winter.
People will effect as the lake has double the area of Tarbela. but it happens with every other project. 250 villages will need to relocate. no city among them though.
It is sad to see that Malik Riaz has been gulping up the land around the lake site. his people know about the project for over six years now. Bahria town is also building in some areas that will inundate in future.
Any chance of this dam becoming controversial for genuine reasons? What is Sindh and KPK opinion on this dam?
 
iNamr

iNamr

Mar 3, 2017
Technically this site is a blessing for the country.
in reality, Politicians like only those projects that can ensure them huge kickbacks for their foreign accounts.
Why would they build this dam for $7-8 Billion, when they can rob the country by opting for 10 dams for same job at a cost of $100 billion out of which they can steal 50 to 70 billion.
Nawaz Sharif inaugurated kurram Tangi 15th time in history yesterday. its power, storage and flood control capacity is less than 3% of Soan project.
 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

Aug 24, 2014
iNamr said:
Storage capacity is upto 38.4 MAF, which is 600% more than Kalabagh, Basha or Tarbela.
Cost estimate in 1967 was $250 million for the old design. 2002 study estimated near 1 billion. in 2017, it will cost around 8 Billion including the enhancements, Hydel output is 5240 MW with no seasonal fluctuations . remember Tarbela drops to 600-700 MW in winter.
People will effect as the lake has double the area of Tarbela. but it happens with every other project. 250 villages will need to relocate. no city among them though.
It is sad to see that Malik Riaz has been gulping up the land around the lake site. his people know about the project for over six years now. Bahria town is also building in some areas that will inundate in future.
I think u talking about dha valley and joint project of bahria?
Malik Riaz himself offered to built dam. In dha valley I think.
 
ABCharlie

ABCharlie

Nov 19, 2009
We need to build as many dams as we can. Water security in going to be a big issue in near future. Not just forPak but for a number of countries.
 
tarrar

tarrar

Nov 29, 2008
Pakistan because of corrupt & treacherous politicians are falling repeatedly in water conservation.
 

