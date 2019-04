Sorry for bringing this boring topic time and again. But I am always compelled to bring this bitter topic forward, so that at least we have the realization of the true factors which are basically eating Pakistan, from within. I will present, as always, few cases, which will clarify my point.1) There was playground near my home. Children used to play football and Cricket over there. That was a govt plot, basically left there for the future construction of a park(township planning).One day, few political party thugs started a construction of a building in one of the corners of that plot. People started protesting. Police came and apprehended the guys who were constructing that building(but the guys who sold that place were never apprehended). Construction stopped. But after few days, it started again. And now the building is complete(and functional too).From house building corporation to SHO in local police station might have got their share.Now the place where once children used to play, are now shops. You can build any building anywhere, of any shape, if you pay right(or may be demanded) amount of money to Local thana, house building corporation, registrar and few others.2) One guy I met (who used to live near my home), was jobless. But he was an skilled guy. He knew confectionery and fertilizer making. I asked why you don"t open your own shop or factory? He said : Whenever someone tries to open a food shop, food department guys come on his/her shop. These food authority guys know very well, how to blackmail general masses. They look at shop, and with 100% accuracy, they calculate the revenue of that shop and demand their share.The problem doesn't end here. If you survive that attack from food authority, then comes FBR guys. They are also very accurate in calculating monthly revenue and demanding their share. If someone says a no to any one of these guys, then shop is sealed and owner goes to jail(until he agrees or runs away).However, if you survive vultures like these, you are free to sell whatever you like(even poison) and at the rates of your own choice.From Police to FBR, everybody demands their share, and most of the business guys runaway from Pakistan because of these people(and of course civilian bhatta khors as well ). The guys who stay, are mostly, corrupt to death.3) You know Phajja Paey wala in Lahore? What may be his monthly or yearly earnings? May be millions. But does he pay taxes? And there are millions of such businessman who earn millions, but never pay taxes. Because the FBR guys, who are tasked with collecting taxes, get their share on monthly basis(or may be yearly), and the true money that should land in treasury, never reaches govt treasury, and hence we need IMF more frequently.4) If you are from a strong community, and you want to become a doctor , engineer or a commerce guy, its easy. Communities from Sindh, gather few carors to buy keys of the entry tests of few well known universities(Including Liaqat Medical university, Mehran University and Sindh University). You might see the names of 10 to 25 members of a particular community in a result list of 60 people, and might think: Man, members of this community are geniuswhich I used to think. I was wrong.The problem doesn't end here. These second category, or may be third category students gets the best education. And first category students, either leave the country and never return back, and why will they, or they get wasted on the roads of Pakistan. Its a mass scale murder, and genocide.5) The guys from NAB, FBR and other audit and accountability departments divide other departments and units like their fathers property. A director uses his subordinates like hunting dogs. The assistant directors (grade 17 and 18 guys) are given task to gather money from assigned departments and areas(often called units). An average assistant director earns 10 to 15 lacs a month(while gather crores and crores for directors and DGs), while his original pay, including "TA/DA" is usually not more than 120 thousand Rupees.The tasks are looting, not accountability. And these departments were suppose to bring balance and accountability in society.6) Murder anyone, abduct anyone, rape anyone, and pay proper money to Magistrate and Judges. He will prolong case for you. Bail over bail. Tarekh pe tarekh. Poor dies meanwhile, with either poverty, firing or with just fees of Lawyers.Murders never avenged, abducted daughters/sisters never recovered. Case close. Justice served.7) Bureaucracy doesn't allow Urdu to become national language and medium of instruction, just to avoid resistance from common people. Because people can only question the things, which they understand. The result is: Our elders learned Farsi to get job, we learned English to get job, and our Children will learn Chinese to get job. We will continue to be a consumer market, till eternity. We will keep importing things from needle to airplane. And our own industry will never stand on its feet.8) Price control department, and quality control departments(specially PSQCA), just allow people to manufacture anything, sell for any price. All they need is little share.The funny part is : Some times children of these officers die too, just because they took either a fake or substandard medicine, or they eat something poisonous, by the manufacturers who bribed their fathers.9) In this chaos, some foreign agents take over the assets who actually run Pakistan. For example, the people who took over KESC. Their soul purpose was to paralyze Karachi, so that Pakistan is brought down, slowly. MQM was also made and designed in such a way that it destroyed the progressive fabric of Karachi. But with PTI, people of Karachi have hope, and that's why they voted for PTI, besides all threats to their families. Similar happened with PTCL, when green channels of ISI, Army and FIA at NTC were exposed to Israeli share holders of Etisalat.10) These corrupt bureaucrats, departments and organizations facilitate the involvement of foreign forces. Some facilitate India, some facilitate Iran. I mean everyone has his favorite according to his interests, origin and background. Current blast in Quetta is another facilitation to a "brotherly" neighbor by locals. So practically, Pakistan is a open battle ground for many powers, just because of these corrupt departments, organizations and groups.There is a huge list of problems like this, that I can write books and books over. But the real problem is that, there is a problem within. The route causes are never addressed, and rulers never take things like way they should be. Nation is left of her own, and humans are free to treat each others like animals. People are not ready to accept rights of each others. Rulers never pay attention on the people training as a disciplined nation, not at collective level, through TV or internet.Awam awam hain, hukumran hukumran hain.Jala k berbad kerdia mery mulk ko in logon nain. Per main bhi bebas nahi, bs intezar main hon sahi waqt k.