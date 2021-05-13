So what is your story? Why joined PDF?

My friend this means your a liability to Pakistan and a asset to Islam. You see what I am going to say is very specfic, subtle but very important point to note. Nations states are legal constructs. That is they are man made and always are premised on land and defined borders. The soveirgnty of that state only covers the land or geography within those borders.



This concept of nation state places it at direct confrontation with Islam which is a global faith and it's loyalty is to the brotherhood of Muslims and not territorial limit of geography. It knows no borders. Your Muslim brotherhood trumps all other aspects. So a Pakistani, Lahori Sikh is second to you then a Bosnian Muslim on other side of the world.



When Muslims come under attack on other side of the world you would be required to go defend them. Pakistan therefore becomes a napak. Pakistan Army thus merely a tool of the state of Pakistan and not Islam.



A great example was 2001 when USA demanded Taliban to hand over OBL. They refused. He was a Muslim brother. That was all there was to it and this led to US invasion and rest of it. However what did Pakistan do? If Pakistan placed Muslim brotherhood first it would have stood by the Taliban but instead Pakistan Army become a instrument of the Americans.



Can you see my point?

You sound like a communist.