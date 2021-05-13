So what is your story? Why joined PDF?

Azadkashmir
My story is, I would watch alot of videos online about pak military, successful operations, prophecies and conspiracies. Plus i was interested in military engineering, can pakistan make quality products? etc. I came across pdf in google search and would read interesting debate and trolling amongst members. So i decided to join but it took me long time to think of a name, then i came up with azad kashmir.
I choose this name because i thought it would make me popular on the forum.
I also realized the forum has had members leave due to abuse or heated debates on such topics etc. Sometimes mods would not intervene or would intervene too much. My experience has been good but also bad at times as British Pakistanis have bad reputation as thugs and backward community and due to this, i got into conflicts leading to ethnic racism on both sides.
However i stood firm to back my community as there were times i wanted to leave pdf. Overall you got to grow thick skin.
There were good mods who would intervene and bring peace.
So what is your story, why did you join pdf?
