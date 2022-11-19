What's new

so what if Nawaz sharif abolishes the office of COAS?

Its clear that this office is the most powerful in the nation and once the PM appoints once, that chief can make or break the govt, its a cirlce of corruption
so what if we just dont appoint one, make it a ceremonial role and perhaps make the president Alvi the ceremonial leader of forces, like Biden is the leader of all forces in the US.
 
Its clear that this office is the most powerful in the nation and once the PM appoints once, that chief can make or break the govt, its a cirlce of corruption
so what if we just dont appoint one, make it a ceremonial role and perhaps make the president Alvi the ceremonial leader of forces, like Biden is the leader of all forces in the US.
it's a constitutional post, no? most politicians will get their panties in a twist even in PTI, not to mention it's a stupid fking idea to begin with. You'll need a sipah salar to lead the armed forces. And the problem is not the post of COAS, but the oversized influence of the army that he commands.
 

