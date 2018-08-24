/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

So What? If IK didn't offer Eid Prayers. Its personal matter.

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Tameem, Aug 24, 2018 at 9:38 AM.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:38 AM #1
    Tameem

    Tameem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,669
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2008
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,194 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan


     
  2. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:40 AM #2
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,231
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,424 / -1

    Stunted growth and poor brain developmemt syndrome of Patwaris.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  3. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:41 AM #3
    Mrc

    Mrc SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,783
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2013
    Ratings:
    +3 / 6,596 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Qatar
    It's a non issue
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:42 AM #4
    Tameem

    Tameem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,669
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2008
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,194 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  5. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:46 AM #5
    VILAYATI

    VILAYATI FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    53
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 10 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    personal matters .
     
  6. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:46 AM #6
    Tameem

    Tameem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,669
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2008
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,194 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  7. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:47 AM #7
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Messages:
    37,747
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +367 / 87,972 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    He prayed in the PM house.
     
  8. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:48 AM #8
    Tameem

    Tameem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,669
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2008
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,194 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  9. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:51 AM #9
    Tameem

    Tameem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,669
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2008
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,194 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  10. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:54 AM #10
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,130
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 8,974 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    So patwaris have no other issue. Imran Khan should increase funds in health & care sector and for development of brain growth to avoid patwaris culture & their non sense logic in future. Mental growth is very necessary.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  11. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:05 AM #11
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Messages:
    37,747
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +367 / 87,972 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    Jamat can be made with four or more people. The photos are circulating too.

    [QOTE="Tameem, post: 10738379, member: 8026"][/QUOTE]
     
  12. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:08 AM #12
    Musafir117

    Musafir117 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,766
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2014
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,673 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    Khas “ Din “ red or blue dosent matter come sometime unscheduled, so nature must not be put in question;)
     
  13. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:13 AM #13
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,969
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,580 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  14. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:13 AM #14
    Tameem

    Tameem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,669
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2008
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,194 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Ooh Pls Share...
    and save an embarrassing situation for PTI
    FYI, All those shares circulating as of now are old pics.
    So don't even try and make fool of yourself (Baradrana Mashwara)
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:16 AM #15
    Rana4pak

    Rana4pak FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    450
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 534 / -1
    Stunted growth and poor brain development of this patwari. Ajj deharee laga na a gya ha
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Page 1 of 3
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 11 (Users: 4, Guests: 6)
  1. Rana4pak ,
  2. Orca