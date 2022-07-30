So what happened to geo-economics?

ahaider97 said: Afghanistan was supposed to be our strategic depth but right now TTP is using that vacant space. Guess we couldn't afford the rent, taliban raised it just like the coal prices. Click to expand...

No sir, Pakistani crabs blunted the man who was the tip of our spear in Afghanistan. We had good momentum in Afghanistan, all of that has been side-lined because of "beggars cannot be choosers" decided to side with the US narrative and their "protective hand" in high office also decided to squander what was given to us.