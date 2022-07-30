What's new

So what happened to geo-economics?

ahaider97

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
840
-1
915
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We did everything the IMF wanted.
Edit: I meant to write FATF instead of IMF.

We gave up Kashmir.

We helped America get out of Afghanistan.

There's a ceasefire on the LOC.

We didn't complete the pipeline with Iran.

We don't buy Russian energy.

Yet we are going begging around the world with no money.

What happened?
 
Last edited:
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,847
174
23,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ahaider97 said:
We did everything the IMF wanted.

We gave up Kashmir.

We helped America get out of Afghanistan.

There's a ceasefire on the LOC.

We didn't complete the pipeline with Iran.

We don't buy Russian energy.

Yet we are going begging around the world with no money.

What happened?
Click to expand...
What happened?
1659178065772.png
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,847
174
23,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ahaider97 said:
Afghanistan was supposed to be our strategic depth but right now TTP is using that vacant space. Guess we couldn't afford the rent, taliban raised it just like the coal prices.
Click to expand...
No sir, Pakistani crabs blunted the man who was the tip of our spear in Afghanistan. We had good momentum in Afghanistan, all of that has been side-lined because of "beggars cannot be choosers" decided to side with the US narrative and their "protective hand" in high office also decided to squander what was given to us.
 
ahaider97

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
840
-1
915
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RescueRanger said:
No sir, Pakistani crabs blunted the man who was the tip of our spear in Afghanistan. We had good momentum in Afghanistan, all of that has been side-lined because of "beggars cannot be choosers" decided to side with the US narrative and their "protective hand" in high office also decided to squander what was given to us.
Click to expand...
All these sacrifices for geo-economics. Where's the reward?
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,713
44
24,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ahaider97 said:
We did everything the IMF wanted.

We gave up Kashmir.

We helped America get out of Afghanistan.

There's a ceasefire on the LOC.

We didn't complete the pipeline with Iran.

We don't buy Russian energy.

Yet we are going begging around the world with no money.

What happened?
Click to expand...

Lan laba.

When you act like a b1tch that's what happens.

Country of 250 million people scratching around for chicken feed. No productivity, no exports, decades of misgovernance, and leadership that likes to drop its pants at the blink of an eye.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
2,029
-22
3,197
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom

Pakistan’s days of extracting geopolitical rent are over. What next?

Pakistan has immense latent capabilities to be a valuable partner for its key strategic partners, but its ruling elite must wake up to new realities.
Uzair M. Younus Published July 29, 2022 - Updated about 20 hours ago
1x1.2x1.5x
Since its independence some 75 years ago, Pakistan’s ruling elite have thrived on foreign largesse. Over the decades, the desire to benefit from geopolitical rents has become innate.
Lulled into a comfortable life, the current generation of this class is blind to how the geopolitical sands have shifted under their feet. Rather than wake up from their slumber and find a way to steady themselves and the country in today’s world, the country’s elite are insistent on staying firmly in place, no matter the consequences.
Since the turn of the 21st century, Pakistan’s stability has been underpinned by four main patrons — the United States, China, and the Gulf monarchies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
It was the United States that offered a lifeline to Musharraf’s dictatorship following the 9/11 terror attacks. With loans restructured and Uncle Sam sending oodles of money to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the good times had come back.
As the dictatorship collapsed under the weight of its own illegitimacy, the country stared into the abyss. But Washington needed a stable and secure Pakistan — the last thing anyone in the world wanted was the collapse of a nuclear-armed country and possible takeover of its nuclear assets by terrorists. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — long-time strategic allies — also got involved, playing the role of political guarantor and lender of last resort.

Enter China​

By the time Washington soured on Pakistan, a new economic player was in town — China.
Another strategic ally, China was flush with cash and confidence at the time. It was done with hiding its strength and biding its time, and so embarked on a massive push to expand its global economic influence.
Islamabad, given its historical relationship with Beijing, emerged as a key target, especially because it was a neighbouring country whose economy was on the brink. Crippled by terrorism and power blackouts, Pakistan needed a saviour which emerged in the form of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The good times rolled again, but like previous such cycles, Pakistan once again was on the brink. This time around, however, the geopolitical gods were not inclined to be kind to Pakistan and its ruling elite. A multipolar world was emerging and great power competition was back in vogue; the coronavirus only accelerated the pace of events.

Lessons from history​

In the past, great power competition between the United States and the Soviet Union had been a boon for Pakistan, but this time around the action was in East Asia.
Washington’s foreign policy establishment, which had begun its pivot to Asia under Obama in fits and starts, was shocked and awed by Donald Trump.
Read more: Geopolitics in unsettled times
China was priority number one, meaning that the forever war in Afghanistan had to be wrapped up. Biden continued this policy, clearly signalling that the only country in South Asia that he had a personal interest in was India.
This view was reinforced by the collapse of Ashraf Ghani’s regime in the backdrop of the withdrawal of American forces; Imran Khan’s statement that Afghans had broken the shackles of slavery underscored the view in Washington that Pakistan was not worth the drama.

Modernising the Gulf​

During this period, a major shift occurred in the Gulf monarchies as well. The emergence of a younger, more globally connected leadership in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates altered the regional geopolitical map.
The Arab monarchies were now interested in pursuing radical transformation of their economy, society, and foreign policy. The Abraham Accords, a major achievement of Trump’s presidency, was an inflection point.
The monarchies now cared about return on investment from their allies, which included Pakistan. Unfortunately for them, both the economic and geopolitical returns in the recent past were in the red.
China also began to develop a more nuanced and jaded view of Pakistan and what its elites could offer.
The beginning of the Khan government started things off on the wrong foot, with Army Chief Bajwa having to visit Beijing to smooth things over.
But trouble would have brewed regardless of who ruled Islamabad, primarily because Pakistan’s elites were pursuing policies that would neither satisfy Chinese expectations nor minimise risks to Chinese investments in the country. Payments owed to the Chinese got stuck, projects stalled, visas were not approved, and the security situation deteriorated sharply.

The road ahead​

The ongoing political and economic crisis must be viewed within the context of this history.
With the country’s ruling class currently engaged in scorched-earth warfare, all four of Pakistan’s historical patrons are recalibrating their policy towards Islamabad.
This is not only because Pakistan has fallen short of the expectations these countries have had over the years, but also because they have more important strategic challenges that they must contend with. As a result, they are not interested in spending an inordinate amount of time or resources in dealing with Pakistan.
Today’s increasingly multipolar world demands a different set of strategies from Pakistan. This is especially true because Pakistan’s traditional guarantors are preoccupied with a different set of challenges, and they increasingly believe that Pakistan does not offer much to them as a force multiplier — both geopolitically and economically.
This does not need be the case, because Pakistan has immense latent capabilities to be a valuable partner for its key strategic partners. For one, Pakistan’s defence capabilities, including its nuclear prowess, offers the Saudis a buffer to backstop its security concerns. Then there is the potential to be part of a diversified global supply chain as the world seeks to move away from China. Finally, to China, Pakistan offers access to a deep sea port if Gwadar finally reaches its potential.
Harnessing these capabilities, however, requires the country’s ruling class to first internalise that the world has changed – it will no longer rescue the Sick Man of South Asia simply because it is too big to fail.
Once elites recognise that the days of extracting geopolitical rents are over, the country can begin the process of rebuilding its value proposition to the world.

www.dawn.com

Pakistan’s days of extracting geopolitical rent are over. What next?

Pakistan has immense latent capabilities to be a valuable partner for its key strategic partners, but its ruling elite must wake up to new realities.
www.dawn.com
 
mr.robot

mr.robot

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2014
957
1
954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Indonesia
It seems like US didn't like the person who was steering the op to get Taliban on top. He was sort of sidelined and his boss laid down the pants to cheer US. Now US is enjoying it... and will accommodate us on their on timing and terms.
 
ahaider97

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
840
-1
915
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mr.robot said:
It seems like US didn't like the person who was steering the op to get Taliban on top. He was sort of sidelined and his boss laid down the pants to cheer US. Now US is enjoying it... and will accommodate us on their on timing and terms.
Click to expand...
I'm more concerned about what did we get in return.
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,639
-3
3,748
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ahaider97 said:
We did everything the IMF wanted.

We gave up Kashmir.

We helped America get out of Afghanistan.

There's a ceasefire on the LOC.

We didn't complete the pipeline with Iran.

We don't buy Russian energy.

Yet we are going begging around the world with no money.

What happened?
Click to expand...

Nothing 😂😂
 
K

Kharral

FULL MEMBER
Dec 16, 2014
590
-11
642
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
ahaider97 said:
We did everything the IMF wanted.

We gave up Kashmir.

We helped America get out of Afghanistan.

There's a ceasefire on the LOC.

We didn't complete the pipeline with Iran.

We don't buy Russian energy.

Yet we are going begging around the world with no money.

What happened?
Click to expand...

Our cardinal sin is not destroying East India Company & we have no future until & unless we destroy East India Company.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
All Pakistan's International Oil Pipeline Projects Explained
Replies
2
Views
494
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
O
Pakistan needs to abandon it dovish behaviour and aggressively retaliate against all schemes
Replies
11
Views
626
blueazure
blueazure
Mr.Green
Country Default examples and way out - Argentina and Sri Lanka
Replies
0
Views
366
Mr.Green
Mr.Green
B
Something to ponder over for ALL Pakistanis!
2
Replies
26
Views
963
TNT
TNT
Windjammer
Newsweek Interviews PM Imran on Upcoming Russian Visit
Replies
3
Views
555
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom