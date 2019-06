If insurgency in kashmir continues and IED are used in more often , then indian army will declare war .



So far we didn't have a war between two countries because kashmir insurgency was in control and indian military casualties remain within acceptable limit and if it was crossed with frequent IED use as we see in Afghanistan and Syria , indian army will rather prefer a war where it can exact revenge on pakistan military then die like a sitting duck in IED blasts then situation will change very rapidly .

Current Indian public mood is so antagonised against pakistan that it will support a war with pakistan any time of the day irrespective of consequence .

Click to expand...