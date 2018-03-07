So we arrived in Egypt yesterday and its amazing...

We are in a hotel right next the pyramides. The traffic in cairo is crazy but here all is silent.We visited them today and since we came very early we were alone.We were lucky, and alone inside the Khufu pyramide also alone,Being alone in there was amazing. We visited also two tombs of nobles and i just came back from a highspeed jeep tour in the desert.Tomorrow we visit Saqqara and tze step pyramide there. I'm hyped. So far its great.I also feel the historial connection. Greeks and Egyptians share alot history and most of that is positive.