So we arrived in Egypt yesterday and its amazing...

We are in a hotel right next the pyramides. The traffic in cairo is crazy but here all is silent.
PXL_20211213_043441395.jpg


We visited them today and since we came very early we were alone.

PXL_20211213_065931816.jpg


We were lucky, and alone inside the Khufu pyramide also alone,

PXL_20211213_061837835.jpg


received_329975525613259.jpeg


Being alone in there was amazing. We visited also two tombs of nobles and i just came back from a highspeed jeep tour in the desert.

20211213_182046.png


Tomorrow we visit Saqqara and tze step pyramide there. I'm hyped. So far its great.

I also feel the historial connection. Greeks and Egyptians share alot history and most of that is positive.
 
how much is it to enter the great pyramid nowadays? Long back it used to be free but around 20yrs back they put fees.
 
