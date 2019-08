Pakistan gave new life to USA by

1. Closing Kikra 1 saying oil was present, but now not present

2. Sabotaging CPEC

3. Entrapping back Pakistan in USA jaws

4. Putting Great Pakistani nation in IMF claws



All these happened, is dreadful for China Pakistan Russia but new life for dying USA



So even 100 block 70 is very small thing



Polar world was tilting against USA, is thrown back in USA lap by Pakistan alone



Dear fellows Pakistan is the Pivot of bipolar world

