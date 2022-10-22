So They punished him for saying Absolutely not. Those who are laughing they will be shamed. Khan's end is writen on wall

Bajwa is a traitor impersonating as a solider
It's all up to the common Pak folks. If they continue keeping the pressure on IK will be back...
I doubt it will be through peaceful means , the gap is being bridged too much and he may to be forcefully installed by people power. But if you look at precedence the next Chief may be selected to do the dirty work for the foreign masters which may not end up well for IK and PTI who could end up like a Mursi and Muslim Brotherhood memory of people power.It's all up to the common Pak folks. If they continue keeping the pressure on IK will be back...
They succeeded only because they were helped from within.Sadam Gazafi and mursi said no to them.What do you think guys. Fate of khan is like sadam Gazafi or mursi. Where you guys will keep bajwa in list among big gardars in Islamic history.
Its a simple equation. Not so hard to comprehend.They succeeded only because they were helped from within.
Gaddafi, Saddam and Mursi was handed over to them by the military establishment.
Why the same operation failed in Turkey. Erdogan came out as an victorian.
So operations like these are never possible unless you have state actors involved with the conspirators.
Turks are the great nation. They have been fighting with west for centuries. They are way better then us.we Pakistanis. We the panjabi and sindis are salves of west. If you study the history of British army in india. 70 percent Soldiers were our panjabis and sindhis.. even some say around 2 millones indian British Soldiers were died for uk in world War 1 n 2.They succeeded only because they were helped from within.
Gaddafi, Saddam and Mursi was handed over to them by the military establishment.
Why the same operation failed in Turkey. Erdogan came out as an victorian.
So operations like these are never possible unless you have state actors involved with the conspirators.
Its a simple equation. Not so hard to comprehend.
Turks are the great nation. They have been fighting with west for centuries. They are way better then us.we Pakistanis. We the panjabi and sindis are salves of west. If you study the history of British army in india. 70 percent Soldiers were our panjabis and sindhis.. even some say around 2 millones indian British Soldiers were died for uk in world War 1 n 2.
I meet Iraqi who destroyed sadam Hussain Statue. He was crying he said to me I betrayed my own people. We were under Western illusions. We have been told many lies He used to fix sadam hussian bikes... this is not first time we have idiots who never accept even truth is infront their eyes.Rubbish theory. Khan's removal is not directly related to say 'absolutely not' to anyone. IK proved utterly incompetent, morally and financially corrupt to the core, a predator against the laws of the land, and an utter failure at the domestic and diplomatic fronts. Those who brought him to the power felt utterly disappointed and rather ashamed. The claims that they kept changing IK's nappies (made by none other than his current ally, the CM Punjab) on daily basis are 100% true. He kept messing everything us and they kept working on damage control both at the domestic and international levels. Finally they simply decided to revoke that practice of changing his nappies. As expected, this idiot fell flat with acute disgrace within weeks rather than in months due to his incompetence.