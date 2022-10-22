What's new

So They punished him for saying Absolutely not. Those who are laughing they will be shamed. Khan's end is writen on wall

Sadam Gazafi and mursi said no to them.What do you think guys. Fate of khan is like sadam Gazafi or mursi. Where you guys will keep bajwa in list among big gardars in Islamic history.
 
Last edited:
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
It's all up to the common Pak folks. If they continue keeping the pressure on IK will be back...
Click to expand...
I doubt it will be through peaceful means , the gap is being bridged too much and he may to be forcefully installed by people power. But if you look at precedence the next Chief may be selected to do the dirty work for the foreign masters which may not end up well for IK and PTI who could end up like a Mursi and Muslim Brotherhood memory of people power.
 
Cash GK said:
Sadam Gazafi and mursi said no to them.What do you think guys. Fate of khan is like sadam Gazafi or mursi. Where you guys will keep bajwa in list among big gardars in Islamic history.
Click to expand...
They succeeded only because they were helped from within.
Gaddafi, Saddam and Mursi was handed over to them by the military establishment.
Why the same operation failed in Turkey. Erdogan came out as an victorian.

So operations like these are never possible unless you have state actors involved with the conspirators.

COOKie LOOkie.... said:
They succeeded only because they were helped from within.
Gaddafi, Saddam and Mursi was handed over to them by the military establishment.
Why the same operation failed in Turkey. Erdogan came out as an victorian.

So operations like these are never possible unless you have state actors involved with the conspirators.
Click to expand...
Its a simple equation. Not so hard to comprehend.
 
He has survived n is thriving so far cuz he has very strong support from within....otherwise he would have been toast like the lot mentioned above
 
COOKie LOOkie.... said:
They succeeded only because they were helped from within.
Gaddafi, Saddam and Mursi was handed over to them by the military establishment.
Why the same operation failed in Turkey. Erdogan came out as an victorian.

So operations like these are never possible unless you have state actors involved with the conspirators.


Its a simple equation. Not so hard to comprehend.
Click to expand...
Turks are the great nation. They have been fighting with west for centuries. They are way better then us.we Pakistanis. We the panjabi and sindis are salves of west. If you study the history of British army in india. 70 percent Soldiers were our panjabis and sindhis.. even some say around 2 millones indian British Soldiers were died for uk in world War 1 n 2.
 
Cash GK said:
Turks are the great nation. They have been fighting with west for centuries. They are way better then us.we Pakistanis. We the panjabi and sindis are salves of west. If you study the history of British army in india. 70 percent Soldiers were our panjabis and sindhis.. even some say around 2 millones indian British Soldiers were died for uk in world War 1 n 2.
Click to expand...

Hum Ghulam ibne Ghulam ibne Ghulam haen.
 
I am tring to find mursi's speach in UN. Where he said we will respect those who will respect our prophet. That day i told myself mursi is done as usa will never want any true leader near Isreal's borders. then come to sadam oh man...... Iraq is living hell now
 
Rubbish theory. Khan's removal is not directly related to say 'absolutely not' to anyone. IK proved utterly incompetent, morally and financially corrupt to the core, a predator against the laws of the land, and an utter failure at the domestic and diplomatic fronts. Those who brought him to the power felt utterly disappointed and rather ashamed. The claims that they kept changing IK's nappies (made by none other than his current ally, the CM Punjab) on daily basis are 100% true. He kept messing everything us and they kept working on damage control both at the domestic and international levels. Finally they simply decided to revoke that practice of changing his nappies. As expected, this idiot fell flat with acute disgrace within weeks rather than in months due to his incompetence.
 
diligence said:
Rubbish theory. Khan's removal is not directly related to say 'absolutely not' to anyone. IK proved utterly incompetent, morally and financially corrupt to the core, a predator against the laws of the land, and an utter failure at the domestic and diplomatic fronts. Those who brought him to the power felt utterly disappointed and rather ashamed. The claims that they kept changing IK's nappies (made by none other than his current ally, the CM Punjab) on daily basis are 100% true. He kept messing everything us and they kept working on damage control both at the domestic and international levels. Finally they simply decided to revoke that practice of changing his nappies. As expected, this idiot fell flat with acute disgrace within weeks rather than in months due to his incompetence.
Click to expand...
I meet Iraqi who destroyed sadam Hussain Statue. He was crying he said to me I betrayed my own people. We were under Western illusions. We have been told many lies He used to fix sadam hussian bikes... this is not first time we have idiots who never accept even truth is infront their eyes.
Khan's this speach is enough to be killed by bajwa's masters. There is no God but Allah. I remember I told my friends after listening this speach that day. I told Khan's days are numbered. He will be soon removed and killed. Now I am telling you he will be killed by salves
 

