So the US and the UK voted against an investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage.

onebyone said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649013273495306240
Well, here is the complete and true picture: (NO ONE voted against the resolution.)

Security Council Rejects Draft Resolution Establishing Commission to Investigate Sabotage of Nord Stream Pipeline | UN Press

press.un.org press.un.org

"The Security Council failed today to adopt a resolution, put forward by the representative of the Russian Federation, which would have established an international independent investigative commission into the September 2022 “acts of sabotage” committed on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

By a vote of 3 in favour (Brazil, China, Russian Federation) to none against, with 12 abstentions, the Council rejected the draft resolution, owing to a lack of sufficient votes in favour.

The resolution, if adopted, would have requested the Secretary-General to establish an international, independent investigation commission to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and impartial international investigation of all aspects of the act of sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines — including identification of its perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices."
 

