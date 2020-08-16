So much reshuffling in Kashmir. Why?

Why so much of frequent reshuffling in Kashmir? Remember a few weeks/months ago there was similar multiple transfers in administrative machinery of Kashmir. Why?

12 Private Secretaries transferredGK News NetworkJammu, March 31, 2021, 1:13 AMUPDATED: March 31, 2021, 1:14 AMThe government Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of Private Secretaries.As per an order of the General Administration Department, Vijay Kumar Koul, Private Secretary, presently posted in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment has been transferred and posted in the Higher Education Department.Kanwal Krishan Ganjoo, Private Secretary, presently posted in the office of Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development has been transferred and posted in the Labour and Employment Department.Yasmeen Jan, Private Secretary, presently posted in the office of Commissioner, Civil Aviation has been transferred and posted in the Cooperative Department.Ghulam Rasool Mir, Private Secretary, presently posted in the Labour and Employment Department has been transferred and posted in the office of Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development.Arshada Akhter, Private Secretary, presently posted in the Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department has been transferred and shall await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.Shakoor Hussain, Private Secretary, presently posted in the Hospitality and Protocol Department has been transferred and posted in the office of Commissioner, Civil Aviation, J&K.Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Private Secretary, presently posted in the Cooperative Department has been transferred and posted in the Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department.S Mohinder Paul Singh, Private Secretary, presently posted in the Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.Mohammed Asif Iqbal Shalla, Private Secretary, presently posted in the Higher Education Department is transferred and posted in the Hospitality and Protocol Department.Parvez Ahmad Bazaz, Private Secretary, presently posted in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been transferred and posted in the Social Welfare Department.Arshad Ahmad Qureshi, Private Secretary, presently posted in Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, J&K has been transferred and posted in the office of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, J&K.Incharge Private Secretary, Vikas Gupta, presently posted in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has been transferred and posted in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.