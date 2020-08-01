What's new

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

1599768037463.png


Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.



The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 situation, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, regional issues and cooperation at multilateral fora. They also exchanged views on further strengthening trade and economic cooperation including in the field of energy. Foreign Minister Lavrov welcomed Pakistan’s participation in the forthcoming Kavkaz military exercise scheduled to be held in Russia later this month.



Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and aimed to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.



The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the recent positive developments. The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the efforts for Afghan peace and reconciliation process and reaffirmed support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.



On IIOJK, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concerns over the grave human rights and humanitarian situation as well as the Indian attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. The Foreign Minister underlined the urgent necessity of addressing the grave situation in IIOJK.



Foreign Minister Qureshi extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan, which he gladly accepted. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact and pursue enhanced cooperation in all spheres of common interest.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

pakistan is forcing Indian Air Force (IAF) Boeing 737-7HI BBJ serial number K5012 and K5014 to land for refueling in iran . that is why both indian defense minister and indian foreign minister have landed in iran as pakistan did not allow then to fly over pakistan .both have been handed over fron OPMU to OPOM oman .they have to fly from delhi to gujrat and then gujrat to oman and then over iran and central asia to russia :lol:

1599770665160.png


1599770231123.png
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Tejas Spokesman said:
^Fake. When Ajit Doval and S. Jaishankar visted Russia in Aug 2019 neither B737 stopped in Iran even though they went avoiding Pak airspace.
Click to expand...
your ajit and jaishanker were landing 10 minutes in RAK and TAS for tech too

really can you explain this to your own high rank diplomat rakesh sood too he seems know aviation better then you



راکیش سود کہتے ہیں کہ راجناتھ سنگھ ماسکو سے واپسی پر تہران کے راستے آئے تھے اور وزیر خارجہ ایس جے شنکر ماسکو روانگی سے قبل ایران گئے تھے اور دونوں انڈین فضائیہ کے طیاروں سے گئے۔ لہذا ماسکو سے نئی دہلی یا نئی دہلی سے براہ راست ماسکو جانا مقصود نہیں تھا۔
'بیچ میں کہیں نہ کہیں رکنا ضروری ہوتا ہے اور اس کے لیے انھوں نے تہران کا انتخاب کیا۔ وہ دونوں تہران کے بجائے دبئی بھی جاسکتے تھے لیکن تہران کا انتخاب اس لیے معنی خیز ہے کیونکہ آج کل ایران انڈیا کے لیے بہت اہم ہے۔'
www.bbc.com

مودی حکومت کے لیے ایران اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہو گیا؟ - BBC News اردو

آٹھ ستمبر کو انڈیا کے وزیر خارجہ نے ایران کا دورہ کیا اور اس سے دو روز قبل وزیر دفاع راجناتھ سنگھ بھی ایران گئے۔ ان یکے بعد دیگرے دو ملاقاتوں کے بعد سوال اٹھتا ہے کہ مودی حکومت کے دو اہم وزیروں کا چار دن میں ایران کا دورہ کرنے کا مطلب کیا ہے؟
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

should i translate you what he said to BBC ?
it was must to land somewhere in the middle of jeurny they can land UAE but they selected iran

maximum range of b-737-7 is 10200km you want them to consume full fuel to reach there and take risk like flydubai 737-800 and die in crash just for your big indian ego ?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

KaiserX said:
We should allow there aircrafts to go over then shoot it down :D
Click to expand...
MODI shamelessly ask for overflying to paris . even he was denies earlier and he have 4 hours extra flight to avoiding pakistan . he seems sick of extra hours that is why asked again for over flying and fly over pakistan en-route to pairs

26 octuber MODI was denied by pakistan for overflying
1599773142960.png



28oct India has taken up Pakistan's denial of use of its airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).


29oct once again pakistan refused modi for overflying despite india cry to ICAO . modi went riyadh this time
1599773293210.png



12 nov once again pakistan refuse modi to fly over pakistan and go to brazil . modi was forced to refuel this time in GERMANY . :lol:

1599773380044.png

1599773391397.png


AND THEN FINALLY PAKISTAN SHOW SOME MERCY TO CHAI WALA

1599773432146.png


1599773444764.png
 
KaiserX

Imran Khan said:
MODI shamelessly ask for overflying to paris . even he was denies earlier and he have 4 hours extra flight to avoiding pakistan . he seems sick of extra hours that is why asked again for over flying and fly over pakistan en-route to pairs

26 octuber MODI was denied by pakistan for overflying
View attachment 668715


28oct India has taken up Pakistan's denial of use of its airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).


29oct once again pakistan refused modi for overflying despite india cry to ICAO . modi went riyadh this time
View attachment 668716


12 nov once again pakistan refuse modi to fly over pakistan and go to brazil . modi was forced to refuel this time in GERMANY . :lol:

View attachment 668717
View attachment 668718

AND THEN FINALLY PAKISTAN SHOW SOME MERCY TO CHAI WALA

View attachment 668719

View attachment 668720
Click to expand...
Our paindoos generals are good for nothing... should have shot down that haram chore at the first chance they get.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

Imran Khan said:
MODI shamelessly ask for overflying to paris . even he was denies earlier and he have 4 hours extra flight to avoiding pakistan . he seems sick of extra hours that is why asked again for over flying and fly over pakistan en-route to pairs

26 octuber MODI was denied by pakistan for overflying
View attachment 668715


28oct India has taken up Pakistan's denial of use of its airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).


29oct once again pakistan refused modi for overflying despite india cry to ICAO . modi went riyadh this time
View attachment 668716


12 nov once again pakistan refuse modi to fly over pakistan and go to brazil . modi was forced to refuel this time in GERMANY . :lol:

View attachment 668717
View attachment 668718

AND THEN FINALLY PAKISTAN SHOW SOME MERCY TO CHAI WALA

View attachment 668719

View attachment 668720
Click to expand...
Shouldnt have allowed this bastard to fly our airspace.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Imran Khan said:
MODI shamelessly ask for overflying to paris . even he was denies earlier and he have 4 hours extra flight to avoiding pakistan . he seems sick of extra hours that is why asked again for over flying and fly over pakistan en-route to pairs

26 octuber MODI was denied by pakistan for overflying
View attachment 668715


28oct India has taken up Pakistan's denial of use of its airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).


29oct once again pakistan refused modi for overflying despite india cry to ICAO . modi went riyadh this time
View attachment 668716


12 nov once again pakistan refuse modi to fly over pakistan and go to brazil . modi was forced to refuel this time in GERMANY . :lol:

View attachment 668717
View attachment 668718

AND THEN FINALLY PAKISTAN SHOW SOME MERCY TO CHAI WALA

View attachment 668719

View attachment 668720
Click to expand...
No point in showing mercy should’ve sent that bastard over Tajikistan lol
 
Nasr

Nasr

Imran Khan said:
MODI shamelessly ask for overflying to paris . even he was denies earlier and he have 4 hours extra flight to avoiding pakistan . he seems sick of extra hours that is why asked again for over flying and fly over pakistan en-route to pairs

26 octuber MODI was denied by pakistan for overflying
View attachment 668715


28oct India has taken up Pakistan's denial of use of its airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).


29oct once again pakistan refused modi for overflying despite india cry to ICAO . modi went riyadh this time
View attachment 668716


12 nov once again pakistan refuse modi to fly over pakistan and go to brazil . modi was forced to refuel this time in GERMANY . :lol:

View attachment 668717
View attachment 668718

AND THEN FINALLY PAKISTAN SHOW SOME MERCY TO CHAI WALA

View attachment 668719

View attachment 668720
Click to expand...
Pakistan should not have given any quarter to that scumbag, chaiwala modi. Pakistan should've done the same restrictions on modi's return flight to New Delhi. These maggot-bjp/hinduvtas should be shown ZERO MERCY, after all they are murderers of innocent Kashmiris and the rest of the Muslims in india.
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

Imran Khan said:
pakistan is forcing Indian Air Force (IAF) Boeing 737-7HI BBJ serial number K5012 and K5014 to land for refueling in iran . that is why both indian defense minister and indian foreign minister have landed in iran as pakistan did not allow then to fly over pakistan .both have been handed over fron OPMU to OPOM oman .they have to fly from delhi to gujrat and then gujrat to oman and then over iran and central asia to russia :lol:

View attachment 668714

View attachment 668713
Click to expand...
Beautiful flight map lol
 
nahtanbob

Chakar The Great said:
View attachment 668701

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.



The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 situation, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, regional issues and cooperation at multilateral fora. They also exchanged views on further strengthening trade and economic cooperation including in the field of energy. Foreign Minister Lavrov welcomed Pakistan’s participation in the forthcoming Kavkaz military exercise scheduled to be held in Russia later this month.



Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and aimed to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.



The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the recent positive developments. The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the efforts for Afghan peace and reconciliation process and reaffirmed support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.



On IIOJK, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concerns over the grave human rights and humanitarian situation as well as the Indian attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. The Foreign Minister underlined the urgent necessity of addressing the grave situation in IIOJK.



Foreign Minister Qureshi extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan, which he gladly accepted. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact and pursue enhanced cooperation in all spheres of common interest.
Click to expand...
The "Isolation" is reflected in lack of support for Pakistan's stance on Kashmir in the UN Security Council and UN Human Rights Commission @Chakar The Great
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Nasr said:
Pakistan should not have given any quarter to that scumbag, chaiwala modi. Pakistan should've done the same restrictions on modi's return flight to New Delhi. These maggot-bjp/hinduvtas should be shown ZERO MERCY, after all they are murderers of innocent Kashmiris and the rest of the Muslims in india.
Click to expand...
These are just the faces of the haram chauds there are so many of them and only the Indian people can eradicate these Nazis.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

nahtanbob said:
The "Isolation" is reflected in lack of support for Pakistan's stance on Kashmir in the UN Security Council and UN Human Rights Commission @Chakar The Great
Click to expand...
But wait
Indian intentions were far more ambitious
Vowing to block Pakistani trade
Stop its international sports
End its diplomatic relations and expulsions from names sake world bodies and organisations

Now you watered down your ambition to Kashmir issue? Even that is not that isolated
China is now roughing up Indians through both words and actions

Tell Bollywood to make a movie to keep your sense of supremacy as prophesied in Vedic data archives
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

Chanakyaa said:
While You guys were busy Enjoying the Air Routes of Indian PM, while failing to realize what Damage he actually did !
He snatched away UAE and KSA along with Malaysia !

Not a bad deal for a few "longer routes".. isnt it ?

India Has Snatched-Away Saudi Arabia, UAE From The Clutches Of Pakistan

eurasiantimes.com

India Has Snatched-Away Saudi Arabia, UAE From The Clutches Of Pakistan – Experts

A landmark agreement was reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently according to which Israel would postpone its plans to annex large parts of the West Bank and diplomatic relations would be established between the two countries. MBT Arjun Or T-14 Armata – Can Indian Army...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com

Pakistan Now has Just 2 Allies > Turkey and China.
Iran is neutral.

While India has US, France, Japan, Australia, Russia ( With most of them India has "Nuclear" Ties ).

Now This Gentlemen, is the New Reality :




Click to expand...

Arabs are very shrewd and independent
They are in no one's clutches

Indians don't have much to offer other than labor force to Arabs.
 
