So many uncivilized events are happening in Pakistan - Did the Civil Society lose its vocal cords?

Significant incivility and savageness are on the rise in the political atmosphere of Pakistan.

Never anticipated that the so vocal Civil Society of Pakistan will lose its vocal cords, never found them anywhere.

Will they justify their existence in times to come? Will people hear them as a sane voice for the people of Pakistan?
 
khail007 said:
Significant incivility and savageness are on the rise in the political atmosphere of Pakistan.

Never anticipated that the so vocal Civil Society of Pakistan will lose its vocal cords, never found them anywhere.

Will they justify their existence in times to come? Will people hear them as a sane voice for the people of Pakistan?
I know which horrible event you are talking about

girls being abducted abused, molested tortured and killed. people doing it with impunity and police of all provinces including the federal police and the justice system seems to be complicit or absolutely incompetent.
only a temporary protests by victims and families make the police and the administration do some cosmetic actions and wait out for people to lose focus and they free the culprits.
these culprits have repeatedly committed some heinous crimes but in this land of pure they are free to do that because they have no fear of reprisal.

they will get away with doing most despicable act on men, women and children because people are either being deafened and blinded by the political tug of war between the elites or they will only rile up to lynch someone on allegation of blasphemy even if the allegation is false.

dark web is being fed content by organized criminals who are taking advantage of the poor and the complicit and criminal justice system. I am sure the police is getting its share in the criminal proceeds as well. no external force can destroy Pakistan because our own injustice and indifference is enough to bring our state of pureistan down.

when gov is uncivilized when a badmash is interior minister when ex servicemen were not given space in lawn of press club and even chairs . what civil society can do?
eat dog meat from butchers and restaurants and lynch accused of blasphemy be complicit and silent partner in criminal negligence and watch others fall victims of powerful elite or/ and criminals or become a victim themselves and give other silent majority a spectacle until the populace diverts its attention to another tragedy.
 
khail007 said:
Significant incivility and savageness are on the rise in the political atmosphere of Pakistan.

Never anticipated that the so vocal Civil Society of Pakistan will lose its vocal cords, never found them anywhere.

Will they justify their existence in times to come? Will people hear them as a sane voice for the people of Pakistan?
There never was a civil society in Pakistan.... They are all corrupt.
 
Khooni liberals only get excited and rejoice when Pakistani children are slaughtered by drones, Since drone attacks have ceased in Pakistan for some time, they are resting assured looking for the next massacre to celebrate. They will also come out of the wood work the moment anyone does anything to challenge the colonial empires.
 

