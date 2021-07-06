What's new

So many RV travelers in Tibet, someones find a way to make money while traveling by running a movable grocery store

More and more people now choose to drive RVs to travel in Tibet, some RV travelers in Tibet turn their RVs into a grocery store, some days they can make up to 4,000 Yuan per day, ($625USD) . A very smart way to make money while traveling.

 
