What's new

'So many bodies,' says ambulance driver as India struggles to stem COVID-19 deaths

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
719
-2
594
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
abc7ny.com

'So many bodies,' says ambulance driver as India struggles to stem COVID-19 deaths

India is seeing new coronavirus cases and deaths daily, but businesses have begun to reopen.
abc7ny.com abc7ny.com

By SREYA BANERJEE
Friday, September 25, 2020 5:22PM


With the windows of his ambulance rolled down and the siren blaring, Mohsin Khan, 41, told his attendant why he drives ambulances.

"I lost my mother because no ambulance came on time to attend to her," he said. "The helplessness I felt, I don't wish that on my worst enemy."

On COVID-19 duty since the beginning of the pandemic in India, Khan has seen and done it all: from rushing patients to hospitals across Delhi to being the sole witness to last rites being performed. But this particular trip to the cremation ground brought him a sense of complete helplessness, as it involved him shifting the body of a 3-year-old COVID-19 victim, the youngest he has ever carried.

"She just reminds me of my daughter, she is somebody's child," he said tearfully.

"Sometimes I end up spending my entire day in cremation grounds and cemeteries. There are just too many bodies," he said as he waited to hand over the stretcher at the crematorium.

Since April 17, when Khan picked up his first COVID-19 patient, he has seen the numbers in cases and deaths rise consistently.

"My ambulance was the only one in the fleet until then," he said. "But with an increase in the number of cases and deaths, we now have 17 ambulances."

Some days, death is the only thing he sees.

"There are so many bodies and so many patients," he said. "On some days, we don't even have time to eat. There have been times when I have had to take six patients at once."
Click to expand...


I wonder how many covid deaths in delhi alone everyday
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker 'So many bodies,' says ambulance driver as India struggles to stem COVID-19 deaths Central & South Asia 0
Sugarcane Indian boxing federation suspended by international body over election mani Central & South Asia 0
L Many Chinese fighter jets approached Taiwan borders China & Far East 1
manlion Featured Nepal claims many areas of India including Dehradun, Nainital cities. Central & South Asia 50
Alternatiiv Two women as many children ‘raped’ in Faisalabad Social & Current Events 1
Azadkashmir Why did so many Muslims fight for Germany in WW2? Members Club 2
ziaulislam How many does IAF need? Wg cdr (retd) T sebastian anaylsis Indian Defence Forum 6
S UK College: 80,000 deaths by August 10th, but how many actual deaths??? COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
V How many of you have contracted corona? COVID-19 Coronavirus 34
V How many days a week you eat meat? Members Club 100

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top