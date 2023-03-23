What's new

So Jinnah, the father of the nation created this country for the military and not for civilians

23 rd March significance is Commemoration of Pakistan Resolution and Constitution, it's all about rule of law, justice, civilains supremacy and the people movement behind it.

Now look at it, all taken over by the military parade, PAF shows and Navy. Where are the people of Pakistan in it for whom the country was created.

It's basically a takeover of the country Pakistan by the forces, by force. And the country was created for the Military/Fauj by the civilians and by a lawyer Jinnah.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
23 rd March significance is Commemoration of Pakistan Resolution and Constitution, it's all about rule of law, justice, civilains supremacy and the people movement behind it.

Now look at it, all taken over by the military parade, PAF shows and Navy. Where are the people of Pakistan in it for whom the country was created.

It's basically a takeover of the country Pakistan by the forces, by force. And the country was created for the Military/Fauj by the civilians and by a lawyer Jinnah.
There, corrected the title for you: :D

So General Zia, the father of the nation created this country for the military and not for civilians​

 
14 th August, independence day, all military parades and no part of civilians in it.

23 rd March, the Pakistan resolution day, again the militray parade and show, Airforce and Navy Show, where are the civilians in it.
 
I think Jinnah wanted a separate state for Muslims. Democracy was not central to it. In fact, there is an element of contradiction between All men are created Equal and Two (or Many) nation theory. So, no need to drag Jinnah into current political problems.
 
Imran Khan said:
Idea of making a country for muslims of hindustan failed badly
This is inbuilt, intrinsic and by default and Army Generals also think they are the son of the soils and true heirs, waris of the state of Pakistan.

The feudals, waderas thought and of Generals are exactly the same and the nexus is there.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
23 rd March significance is Commemoration of Pakistan Resolution and Constitution, it's all about rule of law, justice, civilains supremacy and the people movement behind it.

Now look at it, all taken over by the military parade, PAF shows and Navy. Where are the people of Pakistan in it for whom the country was created.

It's basically a takeover of the country Pakistan by the forces, by force. And the country was created for the Military/Fauj by the civilians and by a lawyer Jinnah.
Actually the session in 1940 was for 3 days

23rd march is out republic day
Our first constitution was passed from assembly on this day in 1956 and hence Pakistan become republic from Dominion of British crown.
Just like india have republic day on 26th January

Later on when generals enforced Martial law violating the constitution
They decided to made this Pakistan day on basis of 1940 to downplay the constitution

Phr as usual har cheez ki trah is din per bhi qabza kr liya
 
Imran Khan said:
Idea of making a country for muslims of hindustan failed badly
It is still Muslim nation. It is between Democracy and Military establishment which has nothing to do with the religion.

Muslims in Hindustan are getting killed left and right as being Muslims.
 
Imran Khan said:
Results are horrible majority of citizens want to flee
This is the list of serving generals in the Pakistan Army. Currently, the Army has 2 Generals, 29 Lieutenant Generals, and 187 Major Generals.

So which is easier, 220 million people to flee or reign on 200 Generals, or let them flee or let them free this country of their domain and hegemony.

This cannnot hold for long now.










Acetic Acid said:
Actually the session in 1940 was for 3 days

23rd march is out republic day
Our first constitution was passed from assembly on this day in 1956 and hence Pakistan become republic from Dominion of British crown.
Just like india have republic day on 26th January

Later on when generals enforced Martial law violating the constitution
They decided to made this Pakistan day on basis of 1940 to downplay the constitution

Phr as usual har cheez ki trah is din per bhi qabza kr liya
Didn't knew abpout it, well didn't deciphered it calling 23rd march Pakistan day and not Pakistan Resolution day.

Hijacked the whole nation, by coerion and manipulations of all kind.
 
