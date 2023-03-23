So Jinnah, the father of the nation created this country for the military and not for civilians

23 rd March significance is Commemoration of Pakistan Resolution and Constitution, it's all about rule of law, justice, civilains supremacy and the people movement behind it.



Now look at it, all taken over by the military parade, PAF shows and Navy. Where are the people of Pakistan in it for whom the country was created.



It's basically a takeover of the country Pakistan by the forces, by force. And the country was created for the Military/Fauj by the civilians and by a lawyer Jinnah.