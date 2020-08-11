So, it was part of plan to delay Maryam's hearing in NAB. Stone Pelting!

What A Drama! Videos Reveal PML-N Workers Brought Stones With Them To Fight With Punjab Police By A A Posted on August 11, 2020 Look at wanna be leader's face. I can see the hatred for IK on her face. A clash erupted between outraged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and the Punjab police on Tuesday as party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached near the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office. She was summoned in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind. Maryam was not able to appear before the NAB after the clash. Her party workers and police clashed outside the anti-corruption watchdog’s office. After a deadlock for over an hour, Maryam turned back shortly after the NAB announced via a press release that today’s proceedings had been delayed. In a video that she posted on Twitter, Maryam alleged that police pelted stones at her car which cracked her bulletproof vehicle’s windshield. In a tweet, the PML-N leader accused the Punjab police of pelting stones at her vehicle. Was it planned chaos? Although, Maryam has accused the police of creating chaos outside the NAB’s office, but it is also being reported that it was all planned that the party workers would create a ruckus to stop the proceeding against their leader. According to details, PML-N workers who accompanied Maryam from Jati Umrah to the NAB office in a convoy – pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the anti-corruption watchdog’s office. In retaliation, the police resorting to aerial firing, shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd. The PML-N workers reportedly started pelting stones, which they had kept hidden in their vehicles, at the police following the scuffle. The police pelted stones back at the PML-N workers accompanying Maryam. The pelting allegedly damaged the windshield of Maryam’s car. Watch these videos by local news channels. This is the second time Maryam came back without appearing before NAB. The anti-graft body had summoned details from the PML-N vice-president about her source of income through which she purchased the aforementioned land and the taxes that she paid. https://www.parhlo.com/maryam-nawaz...u_2KG9XJnaYT1XP93-QgeweOwSEJz60kKXpEAOOxTI3SA I am angry on this. The way these mafias consider Pakistan as their bitch, this really make my blood boil. Their workers are just their useful idiots. Use and dispose of. But Pakistan suffers and that hurts