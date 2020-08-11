So, it was part of plan to delay Maryam's hearing in NAB. Stone Pelting!





A clash erupted between outraged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and the Punjab police on Tuesday as party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached near the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office. She was summoned in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind.



Maryam was not able to appear before the NAB after the clash. Her party workers and police clashed outside the anti-corruption watchdog’s office. After a deadlock for over an hour, Maryam turned back shortly after the NAB announced via a press release that today’s proceedings had been delayed.



In a video that she posted on Twitter, Maryam alleged that police pelted stones at her car which cracked her bulletproof vehicle’s windshield. In a tweet, the PML-N leader accused the Punjab police of pelting stones at her vehicle.



Was it planned chaos?