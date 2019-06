So is America a liar, or a pussy?

Americans are morbid liars for sure

but not cowards for sure. their appetite for war is never over since WW2. they are looking for excuses to start invasion and once they will run out of excuses they will just launch the attacks. they enjoy the technological superiority which is unmatched.

Saudis and their Israeli allies want Iran turn into a bigger version of Iraq and Syria and they will keep pressing America no matter how many American and Iranian lives it takes.



there is no sense of shame for how things turned out after recent invasions so there is no thing stopping Americans unless Putin brings his forces inside Iran and directly threatens any potential attacker but there is no chance of such thing happening. unless if I have completely missed out the news Russians didn't go beyond a handful of comments of warning an request for caution.

