So i want to pre order the new Google Pixel 6 pro...and its sold out

That sucks do much. I want preorder the new Google Pixel 6 pro, which gets released at 28th octobre. When you order till 27th octobre you get Bose noise councelling headphones for free.

Thing is...its sold out evrywhere. The google store offers a waiting list. I already had one in my basket and when i went to pay it was empty again. ARGHHHHH
 
