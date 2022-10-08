So, I got an Indian visa, what do you do in Chennai if you have 1 free week?

So, Foxconnies have finally made their mind for building a cellphone plant in India. Big cuts for engineering consultants familiar with "South Asian specifics..."
I will have a few free weeks to setup myself there before we will go to survey the site.
Timing is tricky, as we also going to Gitex for networking, and sales next week in Dubai.
