So how do you like New Delhi? I don't...

villageidiot

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
@-=virus=-
I can't seem to find that video of a white guy who was touring the on his scooter.

He said nasty shit about India (not nasty like above. he was just pissed and narrated his trip in a funny way). Skipped the entire tripped and had the scooter shipped to the next destination. I think it was Iran. He liked Iran very much. Skipped Pakistan because it was an old video and terrorism and stuff I think.

Funny video, ngl. I was going to post here and get your opinion since we are on the topic :D

If you have it, post it here.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
villageidiot said:
@-=virus=-
I can't seem to find that video of a white guy who was touring the on his scooter.

He said nasty shit about India (not nasty like above. he was just pissed and narrated his trip in a funny way). Skipped the entire tripped and had the scooter shipped to the next destination. I think it was Iran. He liked Iran very much. Skipped Pakistan because it was an old video and terrorism and stuff I think.

Funny video, ngl. I was going to post here and get your opinion since we are on the topic :D

If you have it, post it here.
hmm

there used to be a travel vlogger who went around on tours on a small azz scooty, uska dekha tha.. but Indian banda, not gora.

India will be a hit or miss for a lot of people, spl Europeans/goras..
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
@Maula Jatt @Areesh , you might want to see this. Let's get this thread going :D

-=virus=- said:
hmm

there used to be a travel vlogger who went around on tours on a small azz scooty, uska dekha tha.. but Indian banda, not gora.

India will be a hit or miss for a lot of people, spl Europeans/goras..
Gora tha. And man, was he pissed. Aik truck bhi ulat gaya us ke samne, hit a pole and shorted a bunch of wire too, due to reckless driving. Worth watching. Nothing racist. Just pure misery :lol:
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Netflix should really compile this into a series.

My Indian Nightmare.

From how people end up in India and how they survived their ordeal.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
villageidiot said:
Gora tha. And man, was he pissed. Aik truck bhi ulat gaya us ke samne, hit a pole and shorted a bunch of wire too, due to reckless driving. Worth watching. Nothing racist. Just pure misery :lol:
lmao.. search mar ke link daalo na fir wtf

my curiosity is pique'd...
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
-=virus=- said:
lmao.. search mar ke link daalo na fir wtf

my curiosity is pique'd...
I actually tried for 5-10 mins before I tagged you and did the write up. I was going offline and work but then I saw this thread and thought of that video.

I only remember the video name contained that name of the scooter, which started with C. There was a second letter I think which was V. So, I search for C17 and CV17, which is what i think it was but nothing. I changed the number many times but no good. A bunch of scooter came up with similar names but no hit.

I also searched my PC to see if I have it download. It seems I don't. It's def worth the watch. If I find it, I'll tag you
 

