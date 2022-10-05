So Gen. Asim Munir is more likely to be Pak next COAS

Maryum and Nawaz Sharif are likely to make Gen. Asim Munir next COAS after Bajwa.
She and her father is running the show at the moment when it comes to the Govt. Showbaaz Sharif is just a ceremonial PM as with in PMLN, he is not regarded as decisive decision maker especially after Punjab bi elections loss.Maryam as usual 12th player
I would rather wish for non-existent Pakistan than seeing her or bilawal as PMShe is your next PM candidate if Nawaz Sharif by some miracle does not get acquitted and eligible
Weakness of babar iftikhar as DGISPR. Either he is not fit for the job or have been asked to speak only if IK/PTI say somethingyeh mosoof din raat Gen Faiz ko galiyan dain aur comment karain to kuch bhi nhn. Wah re
Agreed except for the bold part. It took the people of pakistan, exaggerated claims of american fuckery and a particularly vicious ***-ramming to come around to IK's viewpoint. Even now, I am not sure how long they'll stick to it before dar starts throwing away dollars at PKR100 a buck. We deserve everything we got so far.I would rather wish for non-existent Pakistan than seeing her or bilawal as PM
