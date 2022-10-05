What's new

So Gen. Asim Munir is more likely to be Pak next COAS

Jango

Jango

Salza said:
She and her father is running the show at the moment when it comes to the Govt. Showbaaz Sharif is just a ceremonial PM as with in PMLN, he is not regarded as decisive decision maker especially after Punjab bi elections loss.
She is your next PM candidate if Nawaz Sharif by some miracle does not get acquitted and eligible.

On another note, Shahbaz Gill ya IK fauj ka naam lain to badnam kar rahay hain, yeh mosoof din raat Gen Faiz ko galiyan dain aur comment karain to kuch bhi nhn. Wah re
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Jango said:
She is your next PM candidate if Nawaz Sharif by some miracle does not get acquitted and eligible
I would rather wish for non-existent Pakistan than seeing her or bilawal as PM
Already more than enough damage by their parents
The people of Pakistan don't deserve this
 
Clutch

Clutch

Acetic Acid said:
I would rather wish for non-existent Pakistan than seeing her or bilawal as PM
Already more than enough damage by their parents
The people of Pakistan don't deserve this
The people deserve this.... And more... Bilawal, Maryam, and Mullah Diesel, and then their offsprings.... No offsprings in the case of Bilawal... Because his partner doesn't have a uterus. ... Perhaps his sister....


Pakistan was always meant to be a nation of slaves.
 
V

villageidiot

Acetic Acid said:
I would rather wish for non-existent Pakistan than seeing her or bilawal as PM
Already more than enough damage by their parents
The people of Pakistan don't deserve this
Agreed except for the bold part. It took the people of pakistan, exaggerated claims of american fuckery and a particularly vicious ***-ramming to come around to IK's viewpoint. Even now, I am not sure how long they'll stick to it before dar starts throwing away dollars at PKR100 a buck. We deserve everything we got so far.
 

