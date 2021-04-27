What's new

So DRDO, Was This a Successful Test or Just The Flight !

Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 23, 2008
12,956
-19
12,566
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
22,788
175
43,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
That Too against a stationary target. !!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469646124315070469

View attachment 800355

@SQ8 @HRK @The Eagle @PanzerKiel @Irfan Baloch
Click to expand...
Kept looking for the hole or something like it went through. However, expect Indians with a version that actually it's blast proximity is too large a mere target of such size doesn't matters. It reached so it will kill smartly. Remember that smart spice kit as claimed by Major Arya that it went through the roof and killed everyone inside the building even there was no impact mark on the building in Balakot. Let's wait for the experts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Ensured Nuclear Strike: Indian Ballistic Missile Defense and Pakistani Countermeasures
2
Replies
24
Views
3K
Bossman
B
Zarvan
Hypersonic and directed-energy weapons: Who has them, and who’s winning the race in the Asia-Pacific?
2
Replies
19
Views
5K
Surya 1
S
Zapper
To stop relying on imported weapons, govt must create separate MoD for production, rejig DRDO
Replies
1
Views
615
Dual Wielder
Dual Wielder
beijingwalker
The long list of misses, and few hits, in India’s defence acquisitions
Replies
0
Views
697
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
D
ISRAEL IS ON THE VERGE OF SELLING INDIA 4,500 SPIKE TANK-KILLER MISSILES
2
Replies
17
Views
776
airmarshal
airmarshal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom