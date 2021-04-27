So DRDO, Was This a Successful Test or Just The Flight !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 37,810
- 170
- Country
-
- Location
-
That Too against a stationary target. !!
@SQ8 @HRK @The Eagle @PanzerKiel @Irfan Baloch
@SQ8 @HRK @The Eagle @PanzerKiel @Irfan Baloch
Initially I thought it went through the target but the parampara of missing to hit the trees and killing crows is strong with this one.That Too against a stationary target. !!
View attachment 800355
@SQ8 @HRK @The Eagle @PanzerKiel @Irfan Baloch
That Too against a stationary target. !!
View attachment 800355
@SQ8 @HRK @The Eagle @PanzerKiel @Irfan Baloch
Note the screen shot. Poor Lizard didn't stand a chance.Initially I thought it went through the target but the parampara of missing to hit the trees and killing crows is strong with this one.
Kept looking for the hole or something like it went through. However, expect Indians with a version that actually it's blast proximity is too large a mere target of such size doesn't matters. It reached so it will kill smartly. Remember that smart spice kit as claimed by Major Arya that it went through the roof and killed everyone inside the building even there was no impact mark on the building in Balakot. Let's wait for the experts.That Too against a stationary target. !!
View attachment 800355
@SQ8 @HRK @The Eagle @PanzerKiel @Irfan Baloch