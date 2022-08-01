What's new

So does your mum make best food in the whole village

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
8,457
-2
10,495
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
My mum makes the best food whether its rooast chicken masala, somosay, kebab, andi, you name it.
All my relatives come to my house on eid and sack the rest. Friends tried my mums cooking and blessed it.

plus we go all out on the drinks not some cheap orange water like the rest.

Sometimes my mum will force me to go to relatives house on eid to eat i find it hard to eat because yuck food and cleanness.

i be like mai diabete hai nah un baas.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Impossible Foods Launches in the United Kingdom
2
Replies
18
Views
477
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ghazi52
Best Turkish foods: 23 delicious dishes
Replies
7
Views
940
[TR]AHMET
[TR]AHMET
ghazi52
20 of the world's best soups Jen
Replies
0
Views
552
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
23 delicious reasons to try Turkish food
2
Replies
15
Views
982
johncliu88
J
dexter
PAKISTANI STREET FOOD Tour in Dubai!! Eating Biryani + Balloon-Sized Puris!!
Replies
0
Views
363
dexter
dexter

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom