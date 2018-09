Li Xiaojun, director for publicity at the Bureau of Human Rights Affairs of the State Council Information Office. "What China is doing is to establish professional training centres, educational centres."



"To put it straight, it’s like vocational training ... like your children go to vocational training schools to get better skills and better jobs after graduation.



Islam was a good thing in China's view, but Islamic extremists were the common foes of mankind, he said.

