So called fact checkers refer other media exposing the hypocrites as fake news Godi media while spreading fake news themselves.

These libtards call other media exposing the hypocrite libtards as Godi media, while they are the biggest fake news factory, the same liberandu gang member Rajdeep Sardesai created a fake news that a farmer was killed by police firing while video is clearly available that the farmer died when his tractor rolled off while hitting the barricade. And when same news was reported by The Wire and then they were arrested and now cry foul that Fascist Mudi is arresting innocent journalists. Boils my blood how we are helpless against these anti nationals who always have a powerful victim card ready to swipe.