What's new

So called fact checkers refer other media exposing the hypocrites as fake news Godi media while spreading fake news themselves.

HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
866
-36
459
Country
India
Location
India
1612125608455.png



Jab khud national anthem nahi aata toh dusro ko gyaan kyu dete hai yeh log? Aur fir khud ko fact checker bolte hai yeh.


@Zapper
These libtards call other media exposing the hypocrite libtards as Godi media, while they are the biggest fake news factory, the same liberandu gang member Rajdeep Sardesai created a fake news that a farmer was killed by police firing while video is clearly available that the farmer died when his tractor rolled off while hitting the barricade. And when same news was reported by The Wire and then they were arrested and now cry foul that Fascist Mudi is arresting innocent journalists. Boils my blood how we are helpless against these anti nationals who always have a powerful victim card ready to swipe.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom