So-called Democracy champions and fake narrative of "Bhutto's popularity"

Thankfully, that thought has also been buried now that this criminal party aka People's Party is a champion of democracy. The Noon League's declaration of "honoring the vote" drama was also buried a long time ago. In fact, these two so-called political parties, their supporters, and voters have given enough evidence that they are the product of the establishment and now putting so much effort to save them.



The biggest lie our nation heard for years was "Bhutto was very popular". He never has had that kind of popularity. He always lost every single election against the opponent. He was a puppet of the establishment and later removed by the same estb. He even never got popular after being ousted by Gen. Zia. It was our media and writers who were biased against Gen. Zia, based on which they made those stories and succeeded in making this fictitious narrative that Bhutto was very popular.



When his daughter was ousted through a conspiracy by Nawaz Sharif along with the establishment, where was Bhutto's popularity then? We didn't see any noise on the street anywhere in the country. All that nonsense popularity fake narrative was buried. The party was and still is only capable to make a gullible illiterate public fool. PPP miserably failed to convince the literate masses of society across the country.



The popularity gained by Imran Khan is indeed unprecedented in the history of our country. The entire machinery, government, military, and all core organs of the state, including the media are against Imran Khan. This has happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan that all this political garbage is standing with the corrupt establishment who already ruined the entire country and its economy while one man along with most Pakistanis standing on the other side. This situation was always avoided by Pakistan’s corrupt elite military establishment.



The drama of calling someone a traitor and sometimes hiding behind shohda is no longer working. The military establishment is badly exposed. The people of Pakistan are now fed-up with its military and agency corruption, political engineering and traitorous maneuvers against their own state.



Pakistan was fasting growing economy along with historical record exports, remittance, IT export, FDI, and business with 6+ GDP in April despite the global pandemic. Pakistan's default risk was 4-5%. Today, because of Pakistan’s military establishment regime change operation, now the state is 80% on the default risk index according to WB.



More than 85% of the business community across the country has shown distrust towards the current government and pointed out no confidence by the investors locally and foreign.



The entire media is busy projecting a fake toshakhana case that has no significance and relevance. According to the country's law, PM has the authority to buy from toshakhana and then sell it to anyone. There is no illegality in that. There are serious cases of Toshakhana against Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani.



The entire country is going towards no end while the corrupt govt and establishment are busy in dividing resources equally so that everyone keeps their mouths shut.