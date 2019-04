Sudan broken in half , 50% with oil given to Christians

Iraq , destroyed twice and burdened with debt 1995-Present

Palestine , Enslaved / Occupation

Yamen , being bombed as we speak and we are told it is Civil war

Syria , war going on since 2013-Present

Kuwait , occupied and then freed

Nations who have not tasted damage

1900's nomads and tribes in region were gathered up to help foster a break up from Turkey or what was then Ottoman Empire , fast forwarding 100 years , we find alot of these nations have not made any progress from a Technological or Civil perspective constantly facing threats of war and instabilitya) Jordan (Attains US aid for positive ties with Israel)b) Egypt (Attains weapons package and money for positive ties with Israel)c) UAE (Neutral zone )d) Saudi Arabia (Under fire) , 200-300 billion were stolen from it in first gulf war and again recently when trump visited