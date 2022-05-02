What's new

So-called Afghan letter to UNSC president about alleged Pakistani airstrikes ‘ignored’: Ambassador Akram

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,416
5
6,610
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So-called Afghan letter to UNSC president about alleged Pakistani airstrikes ‘ignored’: Ambassador Akram

May 02, 2022
21245552331651466852.jpg


Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that a letter written by the so-called Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan Mission to the United Nations sent to the UN Security Council President about alleged cross-border Pakistani airstrikes, has been ignored.
In a statement, he said the so-called Afghan Chargé d’affaires represents no one and has no locus standi to speak for Afghanistan.
The letter, addressed to the UN Security Council President, Barbara Woodwards, was signed by Naseer Ahmad Faiq as Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan mission, which is still run by appointees of the ousted President Ashraf Ghani’s regime because the United Nations has still not extended recognition to Taliban government.
Suhail Shaheen, who was named by Taliban as Ambassador to the United Nations, has not been able to assume his post in New York.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520988456066990083
 
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,730
2
3,670
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
So-called Afghan letter to UNSC president about alleged Pakistani airstrikes ‘ignored’: Ambassador Akram

May 02, 2022
21245552331651466852.jpg


Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that a letter written by the so-called Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan Mission to the United Nations sent to the UN Security Council President about alleged cross-border Pakistani airstrikes, has been ignored.
In a statement, he said the so-called Afghan Chargé d’affaires represents no one and has no locus standi to speak for Afghanistan.
The letter, addressed to the UN Security Council President, Barbara Woodwards, was signed by Naseer Ahmad Faiq as Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan mission, which is still run by appointees of the ousted President Ashraf Ghani’s regime because the United Nations has still not extended recognition to Taliban government.
Suhail Shaheen, who was named by Taliban as Ambassador to the United Nations, has not been able to assume his post in New York.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520988456066990083
Click to expand...
Now just go and see rhe interview of owner of tolo news in the print a week back.
They are practically begging indians to make friends with talibans.
He is constantly explaining how we have been running an anti Pakistan campaign on taliban orders. And they are now in power and water of kabul has something that makes you anti Pakistan.
And hence they are quite ready to bw friends with india. Ttp has been hidden away where you can't bomb them.
All of your policies failed.
We are told taliban are not friends with Pakistani taliban.
Lies by Pakistan army and isi.
We are told taliban would wipe them out. Again a lie by Pakistan army ans isi.
We are told to hide taliban in quetta so they would be our puppets and destroy all anti Pakistan elements in Afghanistan. Again a lie.

We die at the hands of ttp.
Shelter Afghani taliban and haqani network. Got a bad name from the world. Called a terroist while being terrorised by ttp. We installed Afghan taliban in kabul. And they are supporting ttp. The organisation that kills Pakistan.
Judges should ask this
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,593
2
5,479
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
So-called Afghan letter to UNSC president about alleged Pakistani airstrikes ‘ignored’: Ambassador Akram

May 02, 2022
21245552331651466852.jpg


Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that a letter written by the so-called Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan Mission to the United Nations sent to the UN Security Council President about alleged cross-border Pakistani airstrikes, has been ignored.
In a statement, he said the so-called Afghan Chargé d’affaires represents no one and has no locus standi to speak for Afghanistan.
The letter, addressed to the UN Security Council President, Barbara Woodwards, was signed by Naseer Ahmad Faiq as Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan mission, which is still run by appointees of the ousted President Ashraf Ghani’s regime because the United Nations has still not extended recognition to Taliban government.
Suhail Shaheen, who was named by Taliban as Ambassador to the United Nations, has not been able to assume his post in New York.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520988456066990083
Click to expand...
It is all for domestic consumption from Taliban. Behind closed doors they are cooperating.They dont have a loose control over their tribes.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India not inviting Pakistan to UNSC meeting on Afghanistan violated Council rules: Munir Akram
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
salarsikander
salarsikander
PradoTLC
Why is India so upset with Masood Khan nomination to US?
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
HAIDER
Foreign envoys urge Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine during emergency UNGA session
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
4K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
HAIDER
Pakistan asks UNSC to help stop foriegn sponsored attacks from Afghanistan
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
ahmadnawaz22
ahmadnawaz22
D
Qureshi, Blinken hold first meeting with Afghanistan in focus
Replies
1
Views
430
Menace2Society
Menace2Society

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom