So-called Afghan letter to UNSC president about alleged Pakistani airstrikes ‘ignored’: Ambassador Akram
May 02, 2022
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that a letter written by the so-called Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan Mission to the United Nations sent to the UN Security Council President about alleged cross-border Pakistani airstrikes, has been ignored.
In a statement, he said the so-called Afghan Chargé d’affaires represents no one and has no locus standi to speak for Afghanistan.
The letter, addressed to the UN Security Council President, Barbara Woodwards, was signed by Naseer Ahmad Faiq as Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan mission, which is still run by appointees of the ousted President Ashraf Ghani’s regime because the United Nations has still not extended recognition to Taliban government.
Suhail Shaheen, who was named by Taliban as Ambassador to the United Nations, has not been able to assume his post in New York.
