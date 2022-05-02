So-called Afghan letter to UNSC president about alleged Pakistani airstrikes ‘ignored’: Ambassador Akram

Pakistan Ka Beta said:



Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that a letter written by the so-called Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan Mission to the United Nations sent to the UN Security Council President about alleged cross-border Pakistani airstrikes, has been ignored.

In a statement, he said the so-called Afghan Chargé d’affaires represents no one and has no locus standi to speak for Afghanistan.

The letter, addressed to the UN Security Council President, Barbara Woodwards, was signed by Naseer Ahmad Faiq as Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan mission, which is still run by appointees of the ousted President Ashraf Ghani’s regime because the United Nations has still not extended recognition to Taliban government.

Suhail Shaheen, who was named by Taliban as Ambassador to the United Nations, has not been able to assume his post in New York.





Now just go and see rhe interview of owner of tolo news in the print a week back.They are practically begging indians to make friends with talibans.He is constantly explaining how we have been running an anti Pakistan campaign on taliban orders. And they are now in power and water of kabul has something that makes you anti Pakistan.And hence they are quite ready to bw friends with india. Ttp has been hidden away where you can't bomb them.All of your policies failed.We are told taliban are not friends with Pakistani taliban.Lies by Pakistan army and isi.We are told taliban would wipe them out. Again a lie by Pakistan army ans isi.We are told to hide taliban in quetta so they would be our puppets and destroy all anti Pakistan elements in Afghanistan. Again a lie.We die at the hands of ttp.Shelter Afghani taliban and haqani network. Got a bad name from the world. Called a terroist while being terrorised by ttp. We installed Afghan taliban in kabul. And they are supporting ttp. The organisation that kills Pakistan.Judges should ask this