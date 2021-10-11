Snowfall of Season 2021 / 22

October 12, 2021Traffic resumes on MNJ Road on Monday after clearance of snow. — DawnMANSEHRA: Hundreds of tourists stranded in the Kaghan valley following the blockade of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road due to snowfall left for their respective destinations after the National Highway Authority cleared it to traffic on Monday.“The MNJ Road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan and was blocked at Babusar Top and adjoining localities following the snowfall, is now cleared to the traffic,” National Highway Authority deputy director Shamsur Rehman told reporters on Monday.The first snowfall of the winter season, which turned the weather cold, began in Kaghan valley and other parts of Mansehra district on Sunday night and blocked the MNJ Road.The tourists travelling between Kaghan valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chilas in GB had got stuck following the artery’s blockade amid heavy snowfall.Mr Rehman said the road was cleared by heavy machinery.Hussain Deen, the chairman of the hoteliers association in Kaghan, said the valley mostly received the winter season’s first snowfall early or mid-November, but this time around, it had happened prematurely.He said tourists present in the valley enjoyed the snowfall.