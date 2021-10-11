What's new

Snowfall of Season 2021 / 22

Fresh snowfall at Jalkhad Kaghan valley..
October 11, 2021 ..

1633970299589.png




Lake Saif Ul Malook Right Now........................

1633970409330.png
 
Stranded tourists leave Kaghan as snow removed from road

The Newspaper's Correspondent
October 12, 2021


Traffic resumes on MNJ Road on Monday after clearance of snow. — Dawn



MANSEHRA: Hundreds of tourists stranded in the Kaghan valley following the blockade of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road due to snowfall left for their respective destinations after the National Highway Authority cleared it to traffic on Monday.

“The MNJ Road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan and was blocked at Babusar Top and adjoining localities following the snowfall, is now cleared to the traffic,” National Highway Authority deputy director Shamsur Rehman told reporters on Monday.

The first snowfall of the winter season, which turned the weather cold, began in Kaghan valley and other parts of Mansehra district on Sunday night and blocked the MNJ Road.

The tourists travelling between Kaghan valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chilas in GB had got stuck following the artery’s blockade amid heavy snowfall.

Mr Rehman said the road was cleared by heavy machinery.

Hussain Deen, the chairman of the hoteliers association in Kaghan, said the valley mostly received the winter season’s first snowfall early or mid-November, but this time around, it had happened prematurely.

He said tourists present in the valley enjoyed the snowfall.
 
Snowfall, heavy rain in Chilas region renders entry to Gilgit blockaded


https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk
5:13 PM | October 17, 2021


With heavy rains and snowfall in the region spanning over Chilas, Diamer and across large parts of Gilgil Baltistan, the entryways into the province have been blockaded while tourists told to avoid traveling here,
The district authorities have stopped the cars approaching the region as the Babusar Naran National Highway is not to be traveled over, due to obstacles following the downpour.

The rains have been lashing the entire region, the district authorities have said, as they stop cars, going there, at the Zero Point.

Those traveling for leisure and tourism should avoid coming here for a while, the officials advised people at large.
 
