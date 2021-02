Not rare at all. It can snow in various parts of mountainous areas in north Vietnam.



If you read the books about life in the past, there used to be a lot more snow in winter than now. For example "đường về với mẹ chữ" by Vi Hong, which described the hard life in Cao Bang province in the early days of newly-liberated North Vietnam (1954-1955)



Quoted "we are the children of Cao Bang, the land of long snowy days in winter"...