What's new

Snow fall of session 2022/2023

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
91,233
98
147,592
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

Tourist throng hill stations after snowfall​

KDA officials have been put on high alert to facilitate tourists, locals

Zulfikar Ali
January 01, 2023


a mesmerising view of the first snowfall of winter in ayubia photo ppi


A mesmerising view of the first snowfall of winter in Ayubia. PHOTO: PPI

BALAKOT: Tourists and nature lov- ers from across the country thronged the scenic valleys of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the recent snowfall.

After the snowfall in the mountainous regions, tourists have been flocking to parts of Mansehra, Shogran, Kaghan, Naran and other hill stations in large numbers.

Those who are fond of snow and snow-related games had fun playing with snowballs while others enjoyed sliding down small ascents.

Sources said following the orders of the provincial government, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff remained on the roads with machinery and equipment.

They said officials were present at various places in Kaghan Valley to provide a round-the-clock response in case of any kind of an emergency.

Earlier, KDA staff cleared the snow from the Mansehra- Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road for locals and tourists using heavy machinery.

Tourists were instructed to abide by safety SOPs and hire professional drivers to drive to various hill stations. Sources said they were also advised to use chains on the tyres to drive on slippery roads.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail in the upper parts of Punjab, Sindh, and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the last twenty-four hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold weather was experienced in north Balochistan.

However, drizzle and snowfall occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Very cold and dry weather is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Naran, Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley, Rawalakot, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and Hunza Valley from Saturday to Wednesday, the met office said.

Frost is likely during morning hours while very cold and dry weather is likely in Ziarat and adjoining areas during the next few days.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14, Astore 10, Kalam, Gupis -8, Kalat -7, Ziarat -6, Hunza, Malamjabba and Parachinar -5 centigrade.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Murree closed for all types traffic due to heavy snow, rush of tourists
Replies
0
Views
396
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
'Never seen' influx of tourists in Kaghan Valley triggers fuel shortage
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
313ghazi
313ghazi
ghazi52
A road trip through Gilgit-Baltistan is an adventure
Replies
1
Views
1K
ElyitOmee
E
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Early winter snow in northern China threatens to deepen energy crisis
Replies
0
Views
316
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Shelters see influx of homeless due to cold weather in US
Replies
0
Views
260
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom