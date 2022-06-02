Snopkov: China is confidently moving towards technological leadership in the 21st century​

02 JUNE 2022, 17:22MINSK, 2 June (BelTA) - China is confidently moving towards technological leadership in the 21st century, Nikolai Snopkov, a co-chairman of the Belarusian-Chinese intergovernmental committee on cooperation, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, said as he addressed the SCO Youth Technology and Innovation Forum that kicked off both online and offline in Shenzhen on 2 June, BelTA reports.Nikolai Snopkov stressed the importance of holding the forum aimed at further development of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, including in youth science. He noted the need to create conditions to ensure self-realization of young people and implement youth initiatives."It is deeply symbolic that Shenzhen, one of the innovative capitals of China, has been chosen the host of the SCO Youth Technology and Innovation Forum," Nikolai Snopkov said. “Shenzhen is a completely new city built after the launch of the policy of reform and opening-up, an excellent interpretation of socialism with Chinese characteristics. This highest assessment was given by China President Xi Jinping as the country celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. During this time, its GDP has grown 10,000 times."“Today China is confidently moving towards technological leadership in the 21st century," Nikolai Snopkov noted. According to him, this gives all the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization confidence that political and economic sovereignty does not contradict joint technological development.Nikolai Snopkov assured that the Republic of Belarus stands ready to openly share the achievements of young people by actively participating in youth exchanges within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He expressed confidence that many of the projects presented by our young compatriots within the framework of this initiative will be of interest to their peers from other SCO countries, observer states and dialogue partners of the organization. These projects will be able to serve the SCO goals and objectives in youth policy, science and technology, and in promotion of innovations."We count on the active participation of young scientists in the work to set up a pool of SCO technoparks which will help develop science, education and industries in the countries of the organization," the first deputy prime minister said. “Belarus is ready to join the practical efforts to implement the proposed ideas."