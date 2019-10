MUHAMMAD ALI JINNAH FIELD SPORTS CLUB – BAHAWALPUR

2nd Muhammad Ali Jinnah Shooting Championship – 2019 is being conducted fromThis championship will not only be the biggest firing championship in Pakistan but will also be the first in line toThe championship aims at conducting twenty seven matches in varying categories with ranges from 25 meters to. Open to both national and international shooters, this Championship will not only improve the shooting standards, promote shooting sports amongst the youth but will also provide opportunities for identifying vibrant talent in the field. With a drive to move in the same direction in Pakistan, there was a dire need for development of a joint shooting platform.For this purpose, foundation of Muhammad Ali Jinnah Field Sports Club was laid at Bahawalpur, which will accommodate all. This club is unique as it offers ranges varying from 25 meters to 1500 meters for firing of wide range of weapons to include air rifles, pistols, small bore rifles, hunting rifles, target ri. Besides other facilities, the club also provides video target display at firing points for each shooter firing at long and extreme long ranges. A group of twenty firers can fire at a time and each firing point is provided with bench rest, trench and platform for prone position. Apart from shooting the club will also host adventure activities such as hunting, treasure hunt, etc. This club has the aim and potential to not only improve the shooting standards, promote shooting culture but also attract winter tourism in Cholistan.For registration visit http://thecholistancup.com/